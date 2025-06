San Chan (SAN) 정보

Kantaro and his loyal dog, San Chan, are on an epic journey across Japan, captivating hearts with every step. From bustling cities to serene landscapes, they're sharing each unforgettable adventure on Kantaro’s TikTok. San Chan, the charming Shiba Inu, is quickly becoming the face of joy and positivity. Let’s rally behind this adorable pup and turn her into the internet’s most lovable, meme-worthy sensation!