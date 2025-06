SAM (SAM) 정보

$SAM is a memecoin created by the Last Samorais community, the OG NFT project of Oraichain. We used a fair presale method where holders of our second collection (Tha Last Geishas) were able to participate. No team reserve, liquidity is controlled by a DAO DAO 2/3 multisig controlled by trusted people in the Oraichain & TLS community: Oracle, Rasprav & Crenmy. Here's the links to our socials and the DAO DAO multisig controlling reserve and liquidity: https://x.com/sam_thecoin https://x.com/LastSamorais https://discord.gg/lastsamorais