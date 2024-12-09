Sallar 가격 (ALL)
오늘 Sallar (ALL)의 실시간 가격은 0.00167289 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 4.42M USD 입니다. ALL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Sallar 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 599.64K USD
- Sallar의 당일 가격 변동 -4.68%
- 유통 공급량 2.60B USD
MEXC에서 ALL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ALL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Sallar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Sallar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Sallar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Sallar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-4.68%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Sallar 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.90%
-4.68%
+52.12%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Sallar is a decentralized mobile distributed computing network designed to transform smartphones into computational nodes within a global infrastructure. Built on the Solana blockchain, Sallar utilizes a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) model to enable users to share their devices’ processing power in exchange for rewards. The project focuses on providing cost-effective and scalable computing solutions for high-demand industries, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cryptography, and scientific research. Users connect to the Sallar network via a dedicated application, which manages the distribution of computational tasks and rewards. Sallar tokens ($ALL) are earned as a reward for contributing computational power and can be held within the app’s blockchain sub-wallet to unlock additional reward bonuses. This model incentivizes user participation while creating a decentralized infrastructure that reduces the dependency on traditional server farms. Sallar's infrastructure supports industries requiring extensive computing resources by offering an eco-friendly, decentralized alternative to conventional data centers. The project’s smart contract reserves approximately 9.4 billion tokens for rewards, ensuring sustainability as the network grows. To ensure security and transparency, Sallar’s smart contract has been audited by Hacken, achieving a score of 9.1/10. With a focus on accessibility and scalability, Sallar is actively expanding its ecosystem, partnering with organizations in AI and big data fields, and working on a dedicated mobile application for enhanced user experience. By leveraging the collective power of millions of smartphones, Sallar democratizes access to high-performance computing, supporting innovation across various industries.
