ROVR Network (ROVR) 정보

ROVR is a decentralized global platform designed for high-definition, real-time 3D data collection, processing, and storage across all scenarios. We are driven by the belief that data ownership should rest with individual producers, not large corporations or organizations. By generating vast volumes of ultra-high-definition 3D and 4D data—complete with detailed timelines—ROVR is establishing a robust foundation for the next generation of 3D AI training.