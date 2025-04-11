Round X 가격 (RNDX)
오늘 Round X (RNDX)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. RNDX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Round X 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Round X의 당일 가격 변동 -8.02%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 RNDX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 RNDX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Round X에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Round X에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Round X에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Round X에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-8.02%
|30일
|$ 0
|-11.58%
|60일
|$ 0
|-48.11%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Round X 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.42%
-8.02%
-21.25%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Round X is building a metaverse by issuing NFT using user-centered services in each country and entering the world's No. 1 sandbox using the Doongle app. Doongle is a platform that enables making friendship on a global scale for anyone. Doongle by Round X is a global friendship starter pack. People with similar interests and exploring new stuff can share and introduce anything to each other. Doongle is a social media focusing on global friendship and matching. RNDX is the native utility token that is designed for participation, payment, and reward tool for Doongle services. Round X launched on the 3rd of March, 2020. Its current circulation of RNDX is 1,200,000,000 RNDX and it's 6% of the total. Round X is available for trading on MEXC on one of the largest stable coins. (https://www.mexc.com/exchange/RNDX_USDT) pair currently available. Currently, Doongle is a social media platform with the feature of friendship, posting, messaging, and sending the gift. Once an account is created, the user will set the interests and what they would like to explore. Posting and making friends will lead the user to the global friendship experience with automatic translation. When the user likes someone he or she can send the gifts to each other that engages a stronger friendship. Doongle is preparing new features that will lead the user experiences to a whole new level. Doongle is adopting a new token economy that can expand the scope of service with better user experiences. There are and will be services requiring payment such as sending e-gifts, exclusive services (will be available in the future). Also, users can earn RNDX tokens by creating hot content or watching ads. All the transactions and payments made in Doongle will be done with the RNDX token once the token is available and listed on the first cryptocurrency exchange. Before the stabilization of the token economy, users are allowed to use the current payment method, but once the token economy settles, RNDX will be t
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 RNDX에서 VND
₫--
|1 RNDX에서 AUD
A$--
|1 RNDX에서 GBP
￡--
|1 RNDX에서 EUR
€--
|1 RNDX에서 USD
$--
|1 RNDX에서 MYR
RM--
|1 RNDX에서 TRY
₺--
|1 RNDX에서 JPY
¥--
|1 RNDX에서 RUB
₽--
|1 RNDX에서 INR
₹--
|1 RNDX에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 RNDX에서 KRW
₩--
|1 RNDX에서 PHP
₱--
|1 RNDX에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 RNDX에서 BRL
R$--
|1 RNDX에서 CAD
C$--
|1 RNDX에서 BDT
৳--
|1 RNDX에서 NGN
₦--
|1 RNDX에서 UAH
₴--
|1 RNDX에서 VES
Bs--
|1 RNDX에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 RNDX에서 KZT
₸--
|1 RNDX에서 THB
฿--
|1 RNDX에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 RNDX에서 AED
د.إ--
|1 RNDX에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 RNDX에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 RNDX에서 MAD
.د.م--
|1 RNDX에서 MXN
$--