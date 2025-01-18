Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 가격 (RBTC)
오늘 Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC)의 실시간 가격은 103,719 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. RBTC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 710.81K USD
- Rootstock Smart Bitcoin의 당일 가격 변동 +3.19%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 RBTC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 RBTC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Rootstock Smart Bitcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +3,210.75.
지난 30일간 Rootstock Smart Bitcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +3,437.7351393000.
지난 60일간 Rootstock Smart Bitcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +15,075.8885508000.
지난 90일간 Rootstock Smart Bitcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +35,826.83013295496.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +3,210.75
|+3.19%
|30일
|$ +3,437.7351393000
|+3.31%
|60일
|$ +15,075.8885508000
|+14.54%
|90일
|$ +35,826.83013295496
|+52.77%
Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.11%
+3.19%
+10.25%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
RSK is the first open-source smart contract platform with a 2-way peg to Bitcoin that also rewards the Bitcoin miners via merge-mining, allowing them to actively participate in the Smart Contract revolution. RSK goal is to add value and functionality to the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling smart-contracts, near instant payments and higher-scalability. The project has been conceived with the following principles in mind: Bitcoin Friendly We believe in Bitcoin. We support the Bitcoin community and we want to continue the legacy of Bitcoin´s pioneers. The lack of turing-complete smart-contracts capabilities may become an obstacle to Bitcoin´s growth to it´s full potential. RSK provides the missing technical needs, as a blockchain with a 2way peg to Bitcoin. As RSK does not mint, nor has pre-mined coins, then it has no speculative value and does not compete with Bitcoin. Security The security of RSK is our main priority. RSK´s blockchain is secured by merge-mining, which means that we can achieve the same security as Bitcoin in terms of double-spend prevention and settlement finality. The 2way peg security will first rely in a federation holding custody of bitcoins, and later switch to an automatic peg, when the community accepts the security trade-offs of the automatic peg. Scalability RSK can scale far beyond Bitcoin in its current state. RSK scales to 100 transaction per second (same level as Paypal) without sacrificing decentralization and reducing storage and bandwidth usage using probabilistic verification and fraud proofs, as well as blockchain sharding techniques. Instant Payments Since the creation of Bitcoin there has been a race for faster transaction confirmations. Instant payments allow new use cases, such as retail store payments, and transactions in online games. RSK carefully chosen parameters and new theoretical protocols (such as DECOR+GHOST) allow creating blocks at 10 seconds average interval, with low stale block rate, and no additional centralization incentives.
|1 RBTC에서 AUD
A$166,987.59
|1 RBTC에서 GBP
￡85,049.58
|1 RBTC에서 EUR
€100,607.43
|1 RBTC에서 USD
$103,719
|1 RBTC에서 MYR
RM466,735.5
|1 RBTC에서 TRY
₺3,674,764.17
|1 RBTC에서 JPY
¥16,208,168.13
|1 RBTC에서 RUB
₽10,630,160.31
|1 RBTC에서 INR
₹8,979,991.02
|1 RBTC에서 IDR
Rp1,700,311,203.36
|1 RBTC에서 PHP
₱6,072,747.45
|1 RBTC에서 EGP
￡E.5,227,437.6
|1 RBTC에서 BRL
R$632,685.9
|1 RBTC에서 CAD
C$149,355.36
|1 RBTC에서 BDT
৳12,601,858.5
|1 RBTC에서 NGN
₦161,555,825.97
|1 RBTC에서 UAH
₴4,367,607.09
|1 RBTC에서 VES
Bs5,600,826
|1 RBTC에서 PKR
Rs28,914,782.82
|1 RBTC에서 KZT
₸55,051,970.82
|1 RBTC에서 THB
฿3,566,896.41
|1 RBTC에서 TWD
NT$3,411,317.91
|1 RBTC에서 CHF
Fr94,384.29
|1 RBTC에서 HKD
HK$806,933.82
|1 RBTC에서 MAD
.د.م1,041,338.76