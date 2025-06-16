RoOLZ 가격 (GODL)
오늘 RoOLZ (GODL)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 183.22K USD 입니다. GODL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 RoOLZ 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- RoOLZ의 당일 가격 변동 +17.36%
- 유통 공급량 492.99M USD
MEXC에서 GODL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GODL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 RoOLZ에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 RoOLZ에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 RoOLZ에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 RoOLZ에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+17.36%
|30일
|$ 0
|-28.65%
|60일
|$ 0
|-44.50%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
RoOLZ 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.14%
+17.36%
+19.34%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
## What is RoOLZ? RoOLZ Studios is combining the fast growing Anime Market, with short-form Mobile Videos and Mobile Apps on TON and Telegram. As a studio, RoOLZ has produced online Series with 3B+ views on socials. This year, its NFT collection (#10 all-time on GetGems) and Anime Series (20M+ Views) was released. RoOLZ’ TON-native app has 10M+ active users. RoOLZ is just the start. Fuelled by their mission to change entertainment, together, they are building a fan-owned entertainment studio where fans and creators collaborate and share in the success backed by the $GODL Token. $GODL is the Token that the community uses to decide on what RoOLZ produces as a studio. Imagine a future where Entertainment is more than just “watching”, where you own, play, produce and get rewarded in $GODL. The $GODL token is used for: Voting on and producing multi-content, participatory entertainment High quality, integrated, content with massive opportunity for monetisation Fast production of high-quality content due to our studio background In-App Staking and Rewards B2B Sponsorships and Ads ## How Many $GODL Tokens Are There in Circulation? The $GODL Token was listed on November 7, 2024 with a total supply of 800,000,000 tokens. A large portion of the token is in the hands of the community and unlocked at the Token Generation Event (36%). ### Who Are the Founders of RoOLZ? RoOLZ is led by a CEO with a Venture Capital background who recognized a unique gap in his portfolio, inspiring him to build the organization (RoOLZ Studio) himself. As an investor and advisor in the TON ecosystem, he’s well-versed in leveraging current market opportunities. The CTO brings expertise from SDAO and SingularityNET, while the Head of Content, founder of Atrium.Art, adds creative depth. With a team experienced in TON, Telegram, and startup growth, RoOLZ has a strong foundation to fulfill its mission of reshaping entertainment. ### Where Can I Buy $GODL? $GODL is available for trading on KuCoin, MEXC, BitGet and Gate.io.
RoOLZ (GODL)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 GODL 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
