Robonomics Network 가격 (XRT)
오늘 Robonomics Network (XRT)의 실시간 가격은 2.03 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 5.84M USD 입니다. XRT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Robonomics Network 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 31.93K USD
- Robonomics Network의 당일 가격 변동 +8.85%
- 유통 공급량 2.89M USD
MEXC에서 XRT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XRT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Robonomics Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.164771.
지난 30일간 Robonomics Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.7781956280.
지난 60일간 Robonomics Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.5864395950.
지난 90일간 Robonomics Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.066741617321723.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.164771
|+8.85%
|30일
|$ -0.7781956280
|-38.33%
|60일
|$ -0.5864395950
|-28.88%
|90일
|$ -0.066741617321723
|-3.18%
Robonomics Network 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.09%
+8.85%
+45.12%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is Robonomics Network? Robonomics Network is a Web3 cloud platform designed to manage IoT devices and robotics, facilitating decentralized and secure interactions between humans and machines. It enables users to conduct techno-economic transactions and develop serverless IoT applications, with a focus on global accessibility, cybersecurity, and data privacy. Founded in 2017 by Sergei Lonshakov, Alexander Kapitonov, Alexander Krupenkin, and Alexander Starostin, the project now has over 50+ developers and engineers. Robonomics is operational on Ethereum, Polkadot and Kusama, and is compatible with the Robot Operating System (ROS), positioning itself as a pioneer in IoT, robotics and blockchain integration. Interested in the various use cases and possibilities with Robonomics Network? Discover more: https://robonomics.network/books/ https://robonomics.network/cases/ How does Robonomics Network work? The idea behind the project is to integrate robots and cyber-physical systems directly into the human economy by using smart contracts. Having an established infrastructure on Ethereum and Polkadot, Robonomics allows engineers of smart cities and industry 4.0 zones to build trust among autonomous robots and provides people with direct access to them for ordering products and services. Robonomics users can turn their IoT devices into autonomous economic agents. The robot gets a wallet address and thus the ability to receive payments for the work done or pay for the services of other agents with no humans or bank involved. Robonomics uses blockchain technology to provide transparency and standardize the interaction between the network members. The developers can create open smart contacts for further usage in IoT & Robotics projects, while others may build their applications based on these public contracts. Discover more about Robonomics: https://robonomics.network/ What is a Robonomics Network (XRT) token? XRT is the utility token for the Robonomics Network, designed as the fuel to power interactions and transactions within a decentralized IoT and robotics ecosystem. It enables robots and cyber-physical systems to operate autonomously within blockchain environments, allowing for efficient machine-to-machine and human-to-machine transactions. XRT can be used to pay transaction fees on the parachains or purchase subscriptions for priority IoT services. The token operates across the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Kusama ecosystems. Users can interact with decentralized applications (dApps) through XRT, engage with Robonomics’ parachains, or connect with IoT devices using the Robot Operating System (ROS) and AIRA OS. To ensure long-term sustainability, XRT incorporates mechanisms to manage inflation and includes token-burning protocols to help control supply and demand. For more details on XRT: https://robonomics.network/xrt/
|1 XRT에서 AUD
A$3.1668
|1 XRT에서 GBP
￡1.5834
|1 XRT에서 EUR
€1.9082
|1 XRT에서 USD
$2.03
|1 XRT에서 MYR
RM8.9523
|1 XRT에서 TRY
₺70.5222
|1 XRT에서 JPY
¥304.4797
|1 XRT에서 RUB
₽200.5843
|1 XRT에서 INR
₹171.8801
|1 XRT에서 IDR
Rp32,222.2103
|1 XRT에서 PHP
₱117.537
|1 XRT에서 EGP
￡E.101.3985
|1 XRT에서 BRL
R$12.3424
|1 XRT에서 CAD
C$2.8623
|1 XRT에서 BDT
৳242.8489
|1 XRT에서 NGN
₦3,263.6513
|1 XRT에서 UAH
₴84.1435
|1 XRT에서 VES
Bs97.44
|1 XRT에서 PKR
Rs565.1317
|1 XRT에서 KZT
₸1,033.067
|1 XRT에서 THB
฿69.1621
|1 XRT에서 TWD
NT$65.772
|1 XRT에서 CHF
Fr1.7864
|1 XRT에서 HKD
HK$15.7731
|1 XRT에서 MAD
.د.م20.2188