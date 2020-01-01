Rifampicin ($RIF) 정보

$RIF token represents longevity experiments performed with the compound Rifampicin. These experiments are live-streamed on Pump Science.

What is Pump Science? Pump Science is a gamified longevity research platform. Users can speculate on life-extending compounds, stream live experiment data, and submit your own longevity cocktails for testing on model organisms.

What is Rifampicin? Rifampicin is traditionally known as an antibiotic, but it’s been gaining attention for its surprising effects on aging. In tiny organisms like C. elegans (a model organism often used in aging research), Rifampicin has been shown to activate the cell’s natural defense mechanisms against stress and damage. Imagine it as a sort of "cellular coach," encouraging cells to stay healthy and resilient by protecting against harmful oxidative stress and maintaining the quality of proteins within the cell. These protective effects help the worms live longer and healthier lives. While it’s still early days, and we don’t yet know if Rifampicin can do the same in humans, its ability to promote cellular health makes it an exciting area of research in the quest for anti-aging therapies​.