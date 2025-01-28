Retreeb 가격 (TREEB)
오늘 Retreeb (TREEB)의 실시간 가격은 0.00004866 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 33.24K USD 입니다. TREEB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Retreeb 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 469.75 USD
- Retreeb의 당일 가격 변동 -23.33%
- 유통 공급량 683.25M USD
MEXC에서 TREEB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TREEB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Retreeb에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Retreeb에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000383504.
지난 60일간 Retreeb에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000433755.
지난 90일간 Retreeb에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00358849835514748.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-23.33%
|30일
|$ -0.0000383504
|-78.81%
|60일
|$ -0.0000433755
|-89.14%
|90일
|$ -0.00358849835514748
|-98.66%
Retreeb 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.28%
-23.33%
-52.38%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Retreeb is a new decentralized way to pay that allows its users to act in accordance with today’s universal values of ethics, sharing and solidarity. Retreeb is built on the Fantom blockchain, using a fork “Fantom Opera”, with a DAG consensus. Our vision is to build a better future by a better distribution of value using payment. How ? By removing the middleman, which are the banks, retreeb is able to free itself and merchants from interbank fees. Through its economic model as well as its technical infrastructure, we are opting for unprecedented transparency in a particularly opaque sector. Finally, we approach payment by placing corporate social and environmental responsibility (CSR) at the heart of our business model. For each payment made on the network, retreeb charges the merchant fees (from 0.9% to 1.5%) that are lower than those charged on the market and with no fixed fees, this is a very attractive source of savings for the merchant. One third of this income is donated by retreeb to the social project selected by the user issuing the transaction. This economic model is not based on any direct financial contribution from the user. It is only retreeb that chooses to donate a third of its revenues. The (S)treeb - Are multi-local stablecoins which are not subject to any form of speculation. They are backed by the user’s currency so 1 FIAT = 1 (S)treeb. The (U)treeb - Is a governance token utility for the Retreeb community. It has a fixed offer and variable value. It’s main role concerns governance in the selection of CSR projects for funding. The system uses a proof of-stake mechanism to select validators to participate in these governance decisions.
