retardcoin 가격 (RETARD)
오늘 retardcoin (RETARD)의 실시간 가격은 0.00912822 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 9.13M USD 입니다. RETARD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 retardcoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- retardcoin의 당일 가격 변동 +33.65%
- 유통 공급량 999.96M USD
MEXC에서 RETARD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 RETARD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 retardcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00229816.
지난 30일간 retardcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 retardcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 retardcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00229816
|+33.65%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
retardcoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.63%
+33.65%
+1,597.30%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
In the fast-paced, over-hyped world of crypto, where bots front-run trades and billionaires tweet market-moving nonsense, retardcoin stands proudly as the people’s champion — slow, irrational, and gloriously misinformed. Built on pure degeneracy and fortified by a community of diamond-handed apes who read charts upside-down, $retardis the only coin that proudly declares: “We have no roadmap, but we’re still going to the moon.” retardcoin has quickly snowballed into a movement. $retard features zero utility, infinite volatility, and an unwavering commitment to bad decisions. There’s no whitepaper — just a napkin drawing of a rollercoaster with the caption “Wheeeee!” Unlike other tokens that pretend to solve real-world problems, retardcoin solves nothing. In fact, it creates problems — like explaining to your tax accountant why you YOLO’d your rent money into a coin called retard. But that’s the beauty of $retard: it doesn’t try to impress institutions, pass regulations, or make sense. It exists purely for the meme. The retardcoin community thrives on chaos. Fueled by late-night Twitter spaces, misspelled Telegram posts, and endless hype cycles, holders pride themselves on buying tops, selling bottoms, and repeating the cycle with delusional optimism. Forget technical analysis — here, we use vibes and TikTok astrologers. Disclaimer: retardcoinis a meme token with no inherent value, utility, or intellectual merit. It’s offensive by design and not recommended for anyone with common sense or financial goals. If you’re still reading this and considering a purchase, please consult a therapist — or at least your mother.
