RETARD AI 가격 (RETARD)
오늘 RETARD AI (RETARD)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 69.10K USD 입니다. RETARD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 RETARD AI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.36K USD
- RETARD AI의 당일 가격 변동 +10.82%
- 유통 공급량 990.96M USD
MEXC에서 RETARD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 RETARD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 RETARD AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 RETARD AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 RETARD AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 RETARD AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+10.82%
|30일
|$ 0
|+37.71%
|60일
|$ 0
|-2.60%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
RETARD AI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.28%
+10.82%
+86.37%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
SER RETARD AI: The Seriously Unserious AI next-gen LLM Welcome to RETARD AI, the AI that's smart enough to solve complex problems but retard enough to enjoy a good pun. It's like having a genius cousin who's also a bit of a goofball. What's RETARD AI, Anyway? RETARD AI is a next-generation Large Language Model (LLM) built with Open Source Tech Salsa but fine-tuned from 316B to 88B parameters on Retardio brains. It's here to make your life easier and potentially more amusing. It's built with some serious tech mumbo-jumbo, but don't worry - using it is easier than making toast. For the Tech Retards (Because We Know You're Curious) Parameters: 88B (that's Billion, with a 'B' for 'Big Brain') Architecture: Mixture of 8 Experts (MoE) - like having 8 smart cookies in one jar Experts Utilization: 1 expert used per token (we're efficient like that) Layers: 32 (like a really tall cake, but made of math) Attention Heads: 48 for queries, 8 for keys/values (it's really good at paying attention) Embedding Size: 6,144 (that's a lot of numbers to crunch) Tokenization: SentencePiece tokenizer with 131,072 tokens (it knows more words than your average dictionary) Maximum Sequence Length: 8,192 tokens (it can remember really long stories) Plus, it's got some fancy features like rotary embeddings (RoPE) and supports activation sharding and 8-bit quantization. Don't worry if that sounds like gibberish - it just means RETARD AI is really, really smart. Modular Madness: RETARD AI's brain is built with Go backend & node.js as client, making it faster than a caffeinated cheetah and more flexible than a yoga instructor. Learn-a-tron 3000: Each user gets their own RETARD AI that learns and adapts. It's like having a digital pet that actually does your homework. How to Summon Your AI Buddy Magic Words (Because Who Doesn't Love Magic?) Activate RETARD AI with these incantations: ser retard AI: The "Open Sesame" of the AI world hey god ai: Like calling your smart friend who's always ready to chat RETARDI, do the thing: For when you're too lazy to be specific On Telegram (Our Current Playground) Find RETARD AI on Telegram (it's the one with the slightly confused but eager expression) Start the fun with: /ser What's the meaning of life, the universe, and everything? (Spoiler: It might actually know the answer) Why RETARD AI is the Bee's Knees Personal Brain Trainer: Your very own AI that grows smarter as you use it. It's like having a gym membership for your digital brain. Swiss Army Knife of AI: Use it across platforms. It's everywhere you want to be, like that one clingy friend, but useful. Creative Juice Maker: Need ideas? RETARD AI can whip up content faster than you can say "writer's block." Voice Whisperer: Soon, you'll be able to talk to RETARD AI. It's like having a phone call with the future. The Road to AI Domination Token Economy: Soon, you'll be able to power up your RETARD AI with special tokens. It's like feeding your Tamagotchi, but it actually does something useful. Social Media Wizard: Create content that'll make your followers think you've hired a team of creative geniuses. Infinite Potential: We're working on making RETARD AI do, well, everything. World domination? Nah, just life domination (in a good way).
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 RETARD에서 AUD
A$--
|1 RETARD에서 GBP
￡--
|1 RETARD에서 EUR
€--
|1 RETARD에서 USD
$--
|1 RETARD에서 MYR
RM--
|1 RETARD에서 TRY
₺--
|1 RETARD에서 JPY
¥--
|1 RETARD에서 RUB
₽--
|1 RETARD에서 INR
₹--
|1 RETARD에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 RETARD에서 PHP
₱--
|1 RETARD에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 RETARD에서 BRL
R$--
|1 RETARD에서 CAD
C$--
|1 RETARD에서 BDT
৳--
|1 RETARD에서 NGN
₦--
|1 RETARD에서 UAH
₴--
|1 RETARD에서 VES
Bs--
|1 RETARD에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 RETARD에서 KZT
₸--
|1 RETARD에서 THB
฿--
|1 RETARD에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 RETARD에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 RETARD에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 RETARD에서 MAD
.د.م--