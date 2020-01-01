Rentberry (BERRY) 토크노믹스
Rentberry (BERRY) 정보
Rentberry is a transparent home rental service and a price negotiation platform uniting tenants and landlords. It automates all the standard rental tasks from submitting your personal information, credit reports and custom offers, to e-signing rental agreements and online rental payments. Welcome to the Rentberry neighborhood – where new tenants are moving in every day!
Tired of secretive bids? Rentberry is the only platform that provides a transparent rental auction with the ability to submit custom offers. See the current highest proposal and the number of people who applied for the property, so you can make an informed decision.
Apply for Your Future Home No need to overpay. Once you’ve attended an open house, simply fill out an online personalized application. You can also invite your roommates to apply for the same property. Attach your credit and background reports to make a better impression and seal the deal faster.
Pay Rent Online Say goodbye to paper checks! Use Rentberry to schedule your next rental payment. Our secure ACH payment technology allows to connect bank accounts and make rental payments instantly. Sharing the rent? No problem! With Rentberry, you can conveniently split the payments with your roommates.
E-Sign Rental Agreement Your application has been approved – congratulations! No need to run across the town to sign a paper contract. We partnered with HelloSign to offer you the ability to execute legally binding documents online. Rentberry uses SSL encryption technology and provides a secure storage for your contracts.
Schedule Tours Online Found a perfect place? Schedule a tour and see how it looks in real life. Rentberry makes tours scheduling easy as 1-2-3. Pick among dates suggested by a landlord and we’ll inform him about your choice. Or suggest your own date and wait until a landlord approves it.
Request Maintenance Service Maintenance requests are no longer headaches. Tired of making dozens of back-and-forth phone calls or writing emails about a broken sink? Should an issue occur during a long-term apartment renting, just describe it briefly and set the priority of your maintenance request.
Rentberry (BERRY) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Rentberry (BERRY)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Rentberry (BERRY) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Rentberry (BERRY) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 BERRY 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
BERRY 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 BERRY의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, BERRY 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
BERRY 가격 예측
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.