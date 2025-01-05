Releap 가격 (REAP)
오늘 Releap (REAP)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 96.63K USD 입니다. REAP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Releap 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 11.18 USD
- Releap의 당일 가격 변동 +8.82%
- 유통 공급량 336.57M USD
MEXC에서 REAP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 REAP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Releap에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Releap에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Releap에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Releap에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+8.82%
|30일
|$ 0
|-1.06%
|60일
|$ 0
|-22.90%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Releap 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.11%
+8.82%
+17.13%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Releap Protocol is a decentralized, multi-chain and open-for-all social graph that allows users to wholly own and harness their audience and content. The Protocol is built to solve mainly two problems: (a) users can own, move and utilize their social connections across a variety of applications throughout the chain and (b) social applications can co-exist and take advantage of a collaborative database allowing them to focus on building for innovative and niche use cases. What makes your project unique? The Releap Protocol is designed with modularity as a fundamental concept and takes full advantage of Sui's architecture. The Protocol can scale quickly and ensure that users can fully own their Web3 assets. Additionally, Releap enables gas-less interactions so that dApps building on Releap have the option to abstract away gas fees when users interact with content. History of your project. The Releap Protocol was founded by Aaron Pon, inspired by his own struggle with Web2 social networks. The Protocol’s development began in the start of 2023 and was launched with the Releap App (an application built on the Releap Protocol) when the Sui Network went live. Since the Protocol’s development on the Sui Network, it has expanded onto zkSync with a MetaMask integration. What’s next for your project? Releap Protocol will proceed to develop greater tools for fair monetization systems such as the collect module, tipping, content gating and more. Releap Protocol development will also focus on improving user experience through additions such as the mobile app and content curation models. What can your token be used for? REAP is Releap Protocol’s native token that is deeply tied into the functioning of the Protocol. Users require REAP to vote on governance decisions or take part in Releap’s curation model. REAP is also required for users to create profiles on the Protocol.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 REAP에서 AUD
A$--
|1 REAP에서 GBP
￡--
|1 REAP에서 EUR
€--
|1 REAP에서 USD
$--
|1 REAP에서 MYR
RM--
|1 REAP에서 TRY
₺--
|1 REAP에서 JPY
¥--
|1 REAP에서 RUB
₽--
|1 REAP에서 INR
₹--
|1 REAP에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 REAP에서 PHP
₱--
|1 REAP에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 REAP에서 BRL
R$--
|1 REAP에서 CAD
C$--
|1 REAP에서 BDT
৳--
|1 REAP에서 NGN
₦--
|1 REAP에서 UAH
₴--
|1 REAP에서 VES
Bs--
|1 REAP에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 REAP에서 KZT
₸--
|1 REAP에서 THB
฿--
|1 REAP에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 REAP에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 REAP에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 REAP에서 MAD
.د.م--