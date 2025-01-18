Reddit 가격 (REDDIT)
오늘 Reddit (REDDIT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00101361 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. REDDIT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Reddit 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 27.26 USD
- Reddit의 당일 가격 변동 +1.63%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 REDDIT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 REDDIT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Reddit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Reddit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001513001.
지난 60일간 Reddit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001727639.
지난 90일간 Reddit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0006122089676626154.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.63%
|30일
|$ -0.0001513001
|-14.92%
|60일
|$ -0.0001727639
|-17.04%
|90일
|$ -0.0006122089676626154
|-37.65%
Reddit 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.64%
+1.63%
+0.57%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? $REDDIT is a community driven memecoin supported by redditors and the crypto community. Reddit and memecoins are inseparable. With Reddit having more than 50 million daily active users, the recent run on social media tokens and organic support from huge influencers, the $REDDIT coin has become the talk of many people in the cryptosphere and is set to follow the likes of $SHIB and $DOGE. What makes your project unique? Reddit and memecoins are inseparable. With Support from huge influencers the prestigious memecoin has become the talk of many people in the cryptosphere. History of your project. $REDDIT was created and inspired by the largest internet forum in the world. We thrive on community and the stats speak for themselves. Reddit has 52 million daily active users. Reddit has over 430 million monthly active users. Reddit has raised a total of $1.3 billion in funding. Reddit is worth $10 billion. 52 million daily active users access Reddit. 25% of US adults use Reddit. Reddit was ranked the 9th most popular social media app in the US. 48% of Reddit visitors are in the US. What’s next for your project? Complete and total market domination and community growth. $REDDIT has proven to be something that will withstand the test of time and with the communities support, the possibilities are endless. We will explore all avenues of growth for the future. What can your token be used for? As of now $REDDIT is purely a meme token that can be utilized as a representation of the largest community in the World. In the future the possibilities are endless for use-case.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 REDDIT에서 AUD
A$0.0016319121
|1 REDDIT에서 GBP
￡0.0008311602
|1 REDDIT에서 EUR
€0.0009832017
|1 REDDIT에서 USD
$0.00101361
|1 REDDIT에서 MYR
RM0.004561245
|1 REDDIT에서 TRY
₺0.0359122023
|1 REDDIT에서 JPY
¥0.1583968347
|1 REDDIT에서 RUB
₽0.1038848889
|1 REDDIT에서 INR
₹0.0877583538
|1 REDDIT에서 IDR
Rp16.6165547184
|1 REDDIT에서 PHP
₱0.0593468655
|1 REDDIT에서 EGP
￡E.0.051085944
|1 REDDIT에서 BRL
R$0.006183021
|1 REDDIT에서 CAD
C$0.0014595984
|1 REDDIT에서 BDT
৳0.123153615
|1 REDDIT에서 NGN
₦1.5788293443
|1 REDDIT에서 UAH
₴0.0426831171
|1 REDDIT에서 VES
Bs0.05473494
|1 REDDIT에서 PKR
Rs0.2825741958
|1 REDDIT에서 KZT
₸0.5380039158
|1 REDDIT에서 THB
฿0.0348580479
|1 REDDIT에서 TWD
NT$0.0333376329
|1 REDDIT에서 CHF
Fr0.0009223851
|1 REDDIT에서 HKD
HK$0.0078858858
|1 REDDIT에서 MAD
.د.م0.0101766444