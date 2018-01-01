Red Kite (PKF) 토크노믹스
Red Kite (PKF) 정보
What Is PolkaFoundry (PKF)? PolkaFoundry is a platform for building DeFi dapps for the Polkadot ecosystem. It includes:
A blockchain which is built on Substrate, is EVM-compatible, and supports several UX-enabling features for dApps. The blockchain will work as a Polkadot parachain or parathread. A bunch of DeFi-friendly services for dapp builders. These include both built-in services and integration with external ones. Who is behind PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry was founded back in 2018 by Thi Truong, who was then a key member of Kyber Network's core team.
The PolkaFoundry team now consists of 20+ members located in several countries including Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Canada, and India.
Advisory board includes the DuckDAO leaders; Garlam Won who is behind the marketing of Harmony, Mantra DAO, Kylin; and Lester Lim - founder of X21 Digital.
Who is backing PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry has completed a $1.9M Private Sale Round, backed by DuckDAO, Signum Capital, Master Ventures, AU21 Capital, BlockDream Fund, Magnus Capital, X21 Digital, Rarestone Capital, PNYX Ventrues, and several other renown ventures.
What Makes PolkaFoundry Unique? Leveraging the interoperability and scalability of the Substrate framework and the growing ecosystem of Polkadot EVM compatible, strait-forward to migrate DeFi dapps from Ethereum Come with DeFi-friendly services Built-in UX-enabling features which allow developers to build frictionless-UX so that dapps can approach normal people outside the crypto community. This is the key point for blockchain to reach mass adoption. What is the Tokenomics of PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tokens? Token Name: PolkaFoundry Token Symbol: PKF Total Supply: 200,000,000 PKF token is an Ethereum's ERC-20 token. In the future, when PolkaFoundry blockchain launches the mainnet, PKF token holders can swap ERC-20 PKF token for native PKF coin at the rate of 1 for 1.
Token Utility:
Payment for transaction fees Staking for collators to earn share of block rewards Staking to participate in the on-chain governance process and earn rewards for voting on proposals Payment for PolkaFoundry & partners' services
Red Kite (PKF) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Red Kite (PKF)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Red Kite (PKF) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Red Kite (PKF) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 PKF 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
PKF 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 PKF의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, PKF 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
