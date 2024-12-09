Red Kite 가격 (PKF)
오늘 Red Kite (PKF)의 실시간 가격은 0.03445616 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 4.99M USD 입니다. PKF에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Red Kite 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 21.96K USD
- Red Kite의 당일 가격 변동 -0.63%
- 유통 공급량 142.41M USD
MEXC에서 PKF에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PKF 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Red Kite에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00022048818039743.
지난 30일간 Red Kite에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0132160839.
지난 60일간 Red Kite에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0143522241.
지난 90일간 Red Kite에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.010739674681418357.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00022048818039743
|-0.63%
|30일
|$ +0.0132160839
|+38.36%
|60일
|$ +0.0143522241
|+41.65%
|90일
|$ +0.010739674681418357
|+45.28%
Red Kite 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.60%
-0.63%
+1.60%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What Is PolkaFoundry (PKF)? PolkaFoundry is a platform for building DeFi dapps for the Polkadot ecosystem. It includes: A blockchain which is built on Substrate, is EVM-compatible, and supports several UX-enabling features for dApps. The blockchain will work as a Polkadot parachain or parathread. A bunch of DeFi-friendly services for dapp builders. These include both built-in services and integration with external ones. Who is behind PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry was founded back in 2018 by Thi Truong, who was then a key member of Kyber Network's core team. The PolkaFoundry team now consists of 20+ members located in several countries including Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Canada, and India. Advisory board includes the DuckDAO leaders; Garlam Won who is behind the marketing of Harmony, Mantra DAO, Kylin; and Lester Lim - founder of X21 Digital. Who is backing PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry has completed a $1.9M Private Sale Round, backed by DuckDAO, Signum Capital, Master Ventures, AU21 Capital, BlockDream Fund, Magnus Capital, X21 Digital, Rarestone Capital, PNYX Ventrues, and several other renown ventures. What Makes PolkaFoundry Unique? Leveraging the interoperability and scalability of the Substrate framework and the growing ecosystem of Polkadot EVM compatible, strait-forward to migrate DeFi dapps from Ethereum Come with DeFi-friendly services Built-in UX-enabling features which allow developers to build frictionless-UX so that dapps can approach normal people outside the crypto community. This is the key point for blockchain to reach mass adoption. What is the Tokenomics of PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tokens? Token Name: PolkaFoundry Token Symbol: PKF Total Supply: 200,000,000 PKF token is an Ethereum's ERC-20 token. In the future, when PolkaFoundry blockchain launches the mainnet, PKF token holders can swap ERC-20 PKF token for native PKF coin at the rate of 1 for 1. Token Utility: Payment for transaction fees Staking for collators to earn share of block rewards Staking to participate in the on-chain governance process and earn rewards for voting on proposals Payment for PolkaFoundry & partners' services
