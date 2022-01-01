Rebel Bots (RBLS) 토크노믹스
Rebel Bots (RBLS) 정보
RBLS - POWERING THE REBEL BOTS GAMING UNIVERSE The RBLS token will power governance and utility for our first gaming title Xoil Wars, and all future gamefi titles released in the Rebel Bots gaming universe. Our vision is for RBLS to be used by millions of players in Xoil Wars to build, level up, and grow their armies! The RBLS token operates on the Polygon blockchain ecosystem and will have in-game utility and staking benefits. RBLS is backed by world-class gaming investors including Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Overwolf and Polygon Studios, with a complete audit by CertiK.
GAME UTILITY & STAKING BENEFITS
A scarce game currency which players will sink RBLS to…
Build new powerful Fighting Bots for their armies Purchase rare parts and items from the Xoilium shop. Holders of the RBLS token will also have access to staking benefits in future.
DAO VOTING POWER Beyond 2023, the RBLS token will evolve into the Rebel Bots Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO). RBLS will become the governance token which grants token holders voting power over decisions to help lead the Rebel Bots gaming universe to success.
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH TOKENOMICS RBLS launched in March 2022 with an ultimate supply cap of 300 Million to be released over 5 years. The generation schedule of RBLS is designed to launch long-term sustainable growth with multiple demand drivers and controlled release. To learn more about the RBLS token generation schedule, holder benefits and utility details read the Rebel Bots whitepaper.
Rebel Bots (RBLS) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Rebel Bots (RBLS)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Rebel Bots (RBLS) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Rebel Bots (RBLS) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 RBLS 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
RBLS 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 RBLS의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, RBLS 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
