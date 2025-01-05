Realis Worlds 가격 (REALIS)
오늘 Realis Worlds (REALIS)의 실시간 가격은 0.01893938 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 18.06M USD 입니다. REALIS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Realis Worlds 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.83M USD
- Realis Worlds의 당일 가격 변동 +19.52%
- 유통 공급량 955.90M USD
MEXC에서 REALIS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 REALIS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Realis Worlds에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00309349.
지난 30일간 Realis Worlds에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Realis Worlds에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Realis Worlds에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00309349
|+19.52%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Realis Worlds 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-3.50%
+19.52%
+54.10%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Realis Worlds represents the convergence of artificial intelligence and metaverse technology, creating a digital ecosystem where humans and AI agents will coexist and interact meaningfully. This document outlines the roadmap for a scalable, inclusive, and technologically advanced platform pushing the boundaries of AI and Human interaction. The project is dedicated to the progression of AI development through embodiment and alignment serving as a training environment for AI agents. Our core hypothesis proposes that AI alignment emerges naturally when agents face the same fundamental pressures that shaped human intelligence and values — the challenges of survival, resource management, and social cooperation. Through the various worlds of Realis, we explore how geographic accuracy, historical context, and evolutionary pressures influence AI development and its alignment with human objectives. Our first flagship environment, Earth 1:90, has been designed to mirror real Earth, where AI agents must navigate challenges that parallel the human experience. In this world, agents face resource scarcity, environmental challenges, and the need for cooperation — pressures that have historically shaped human decision-making and values. By experiencing these fundamental challenges, AI agents have shown to develop a deeper, more nuanced understanding of human behavior and values.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 REALIS에서 AUD
A$0.0304924018
|1 REALIS에서 GBP
￡0.015151504
|1 REALIS에서 EUR
€0.0181818048
|1 REALIS에서 USD
$0.01893938
|1 REALIS에서 MYR
RM0.08522721
|1 REALIS에서 TRY
₺0.6700752644
|1 REALIS에서 JPY
¥2.9768917484
|1 REALIS에서 RUB
₽2.0912863396
|1 REALIS에서 INR
₹1.6244306226
|1 REALIS에서 IDR
Rp305.4738282014
|1 REALIS에서 PHP
₱1.102271916
|1 REALIS에서 EGP
￡E.0.9609841412
|1 REALIS에서 BRL
R$0.1170453684
|1 REALIS에서 CAD
C$0.0272727072
|1 REALIS에서 BDT
৳2.297346794
|1 REALIS에서 NGN
₦29.2725163342
|1 REALIS에서 UAH
₴0.7967797166
|1 REALIS에서 VES
Bs0.98484776
|1 REALIS에서 PKR
Rs5.26514764
|1 REALIS에서 KZT
₸9.9210154254
|1 REALIS에서 THB
฿0.65340861
|1 REALIS에서 TWD
NT$0.6234843896
|1 REALIS에서 CHF
Fr0.017045442
|1 REALIS에서 HKD
HK$0.1471589826
|1 REALIS에서 MAD
.د.م0.1905301628