Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault (RE7WBTC) 정보

The Re7 WBTC Morpho vault curated by Re7 Labs aims to provide an above-market WBTC yield by enabling leveraged-yield strategies and supporting high-yield WBTC markets. Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets. Each vault is customizable and has a different risk profile. Curators are independent, third-party risk experts who use their expertise to offer various Morpho Vaults.