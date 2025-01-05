RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 가격 (CFT)
오늘 RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token (CFT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00257498 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 62.78K USD 입니다. CFT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.79K USD
- RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token의 당일 가격 변동 +1.11%
- 유통 공급량 24.71M USD
MEXC에서 CFT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CFT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0009018100.
지난 60일간 RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0010687459.
지난 90일간 RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.001875503176157306.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.11%
|30일
|$ -0.0009018100
|-35.02%
|60일
|$ -0.0010687459
|-41.50%
|90일
|$ -0.001875503176157306
|-42.14%
RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.99%
+1.11%
-7.22%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token is the BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With Token, RC Celta de Vigo provides fans with the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences. CFT, RC Celta de Vigo Bitci Technology Fan Token can be used in the following functions. Survey and Events CFT Token holders can participate in Paid and Free Surveys or Events on the Bitci Fan Token Platform. Loyalty Subscription CFT Token holders will be able to use RC Celta de Vigo Tokens to receive fan rewards, digital collectibles, loyalty points and more. E-Commerce CFT Token can be included in RC Celta de Vigo's potential future e-commerce ecosystem, used as payment for shopping, products, tickets, memberships and more using BitciPay or FanApp. Advantages CFT Token holders can interact with RC Celta de Vigo on the Bitci Fan Token Platform, including signed products, to meet and greet one of the players or legends, one-on-one phone calls, entrance to the locker room, watching matches in VIP or similar areas, signed official products, limited edition collections. items etc. can take advantage of the benefits. Games and Quests CFT Token holders will have access to multiple missions and gamification features on the Bitci Fan Token Platform. Donation CFT Token holders will be able to donate directly to their favorite team and receive loyalty badges or nft in return. The CFT Token is issued on Bitcichain as a native BRC-20 token and provides RC Celta de Vigo fans with wider accessibility, greater functionality and low cost transactions. CFT Token Maximum Amount and Total Token Supply is 50,000,000. At the time of listing, its circulating supply is 30,000,000 units. (it will be 60% of the total token supply.).
