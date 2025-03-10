Rabbit Wallet 가격 (RAB)
오늘 Rabbit Wallet (RAB)의 실시간 가격은 0.00138547 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 88.67K USD 입니다. RAB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Rabbit Wallet 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 268.06K USD
- Rabbit Wallet의 당일 가격 변동 -24.44%
- 유통 공급량 64.00M USD
MEXC에서 RAB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 RAB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Rabbit Wallet에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000448214420035926.
지난 30일간 Rabbit Wallet에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007148720.
지난 60일간 Rabbit Wallet에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007403761.
지난 90일간 Rabbit Wallet에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.002619503389346969.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000448214420035926
|-24.44%
|30일
|$ -0.0007148720
|-51.59%
|60일
|$ -0.0007403761
|-53.43%
|90일
|$ -0.002619503389346969
|-65.40%
Rabbit Wallet 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.09%
-24.44%
-42.81%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Rabbit Wallet is a multi-utility decentralized wallet application (Defi Wallet) that facilitates the storage and management of crypto-assets for users, granting them complete control over their assets. containing security characters In addition, the Rabbit wallet allows users to connect DApps, and the wallet's integrated utilities help users experience and earn money in the Defi world. What makes your project unique? Rabbit Wallet is designed to be the next generation of decentralized multi-utility wallet applications. And designed to provide users with an excellent experience, with a simple and intuitive interface that is user-friendly. Utilities designed to provide users with everything they require: *Storage of assets using private keys ensures a high level of security and reputation. *Easy accessibility and anonymity for transactions anytime, anywhere. *Trade over one million tokens across fourteen leading blockchains. * Automatically switch preferred Blockchain without user input. *Connect to a number of DApps. *Passive Income through Betting * Daily breaking news and market strategies *Track real-time charts and prices for each token. *Participate in Airdrops and IDOs from the leading projects. *Purchase Tokens directly through Visa and Mastercard. *Rewards from an affiliate referral program. History of your project. NA What’s next for your project? NA What can your token be used for? The Rabbit wallet project's utility and governance token is the RABBIT ($RAB) token. - Projects use $RAB Token to pay 30% of Airdrop and Launchpad service fees. - $RAB holders are eligible to participate in Airdrop and Launchpad programs from Rabbit's partner projects. - Users must hold $RAB in order to submit proposals, cast votes, and manage projects within the Rabbit ecosystem. - Users hold $RAB in order to generate passive income via Staking RABBIT - Users who hold $RAB in the future will receive a trading discount on DEX RABBIT
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 RAB에서 AUD
A$0.0021890426
|1 RAB에서 GBP
￡0.0010668119
|1 RAB에서 EUR
€0.0012746324
|1 RAB에서 USD
$0.00138547
|1 RAB에서 MYR
RM0.0061099227
|1 RAB에서 TRY
₺0.0505973644
|1 RAB에서 JPY
¥0.2047031925
|1 RAB에서 RUB
₽0.1233206847
|1 RAB에서 INR
₹0.1208268387
|1 RAB에서 IDR
Rp22.7126193168
|1 RAB에서 PHP
₱0.0794844139
|1 RAB에서 EGP
￡E.0.0701463461
|1 RAB에서 BRL
R$0.008035726
|1 RAB에서 CAD
C$0.0019812221
|1 RAB에서 BDT
৳0.1682791862
|1 RAB에서 NGN
₦2.0960082895
|1 RAB에서 UAH
₴0.057081364
|1 RAB에서 VES
Bs0.08867008
|1 RAB에서 PKR
Rs0.3877514889
|1 RAB에서 KZT
₸0.6798085649
|1 RAB에서 THB
฿0.0467873219
|1 RAB에서 TWD
NT$0.0455542536
|1 RAB에서 CHF
Fr0.0012053589
|1 RAB에서 HKD
HK$0.0107512472
|1 RAB에서 MAD
.د.م0.0134667684
|1 RAB에서 MXN
$0.0280696222