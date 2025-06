Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) 정보

Ai Investment Fund Launchpad. Combining Ai and DeFi, users can launch permissionless fully customizable Investment Funds either human managed or fully managed by Ai. Choose from one of the in-house Ai fund managers or whitelist your favorite Ai agent to manage your Investment Fund. Profit sharing and fee sharing for fund creators. Stakers also earn a share of profits and fees from every fund as rewards.