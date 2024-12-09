Qudefi 가격 (QUDEFI)
오늘 Qudefi (QUDEFI)의 실시간 가격은 0.109914 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 10.99M USD 입니다. QUDEFI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Qudefi 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 98.54K USD
- Qudefi의 당일 가격 변동 -1.38%
- 유통 공급량 100.00M USD
MEXC에서 QUDEFI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 QUDEFI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Qudefi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0015429407293983.
지난 30일간 Qudefi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0406158829.
지난 60일간 Qudefi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Qudefi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0015429407293983
|-1.38%
|30일
|$ +0.0406158829
|+36.95%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Qudefi 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-2.13%
-1.38%
+0.06%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach. The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards. How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders. What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk. Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients. What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
