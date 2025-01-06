QUBY AI 가격 (QYAI)
오늘 QUBY AI (QYAI)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. QYAI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 QUBY AI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 11.18 USD
- QUBY AI의 당일 가격 변동 -3.63%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 QYAI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 QYAI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 QUBY AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 QUBY AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 QUBY AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 QUBY AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-3.63%
|30일
|$ 0
|-37.96%
|60일
|$ 0
|+35.51%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
QUBY AI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.05%
-3.63%
+21.08%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Quby AI online is an immersive online game that combines artificial intelligence, blockchain (QUBYCHAIN) technology, and strategic gameplay in the exciting realm of Web 3.0. QuBy Ai's project aims to address issues in the gaming industry, including player engagement, decentralization, and financial empowerment. We make money through token sales, fees from blockchain transactions, and a share of the revenue generated within the gaming ecosystem. In our project's revenue model, we anticipate generating income through various avenues: Token Sales: Revenue will be generated through the sale of our $QUBYAI tokens, particularly during presale phases and ongoing token offerings. Transaction Fees: We may charge fees for transactions within our gaming ecosystem, especially on the QuByChain blockchain. Advertisement and Sponsorships: As we mention revenue distribution to players from sponsors, this implies potential earnings from advertising partnerships and sponsorships within our gaming platform. NFT Sales: Revenue can be generated by selling exclusive NFTs to gamers and collectors within our ecosystem. Staking: If we offer staking for $QUBYAI tokens, we can earn revenue from users who stake their tokens for rewards. QuBy Ai is ready to launch its game in Web 2.0 and is actively working on a 3D version. The transition to 3D gaming can be a significant milestone, and it shows the company's commitment to evolving and expanding its gaming offerings. Success in both Web 2.0 and the upcoming 3D version could be instrumental in achieving their roadmap and goals. In our long-term vision, we aim to become a prominent player in the gaming and blockchain industry. We plan to achieve this through ongoing team expansion, regular game content updates, exchange listings, NFT integration, and the launch of a Web 3.0 Play-to-Earn version using our token, $QUBYAI, as well as the development of our QubyChain blockchain, as outlined in our roadmap.
