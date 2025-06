PureFi (UFI) 정보

PureFi Protocol - the one-stop compliance protocol for DeFi

PureFi (UFI) is on the mission to bridge a gap between TradFi (Traditional Finance) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to facilitate real mass adoption.Its a decentralized protocol that maintains users’ anonymity through Zero-Proof Knowledge architecture. PureFi provides compliance tools (AML, KYC) through Verifiable Credentials & Self Sovereign Identity to protect entities and investors against dirty money risks while interacting with DeFi projects. We will enable institutional investors to participate in a growing DeFi sector through these needed sets of tools.