Pumpopoly 가격 (PUMPOPOLY)
오늘 Pumpopoly (PUMPOPOLY)의 실시간 가격은 2.85 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. PUMPOPOLY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Pumpopoly 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 0.00 USD
- Pumpopoly의 당일 가격 변동 +5.90%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 PUMPOPOLY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PUMPOPOLY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Pumpopoly에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.158672.
지난 30일간 Pumpopoly에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.7564033950.
지난 60일간 Pumpopoly에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.5172670200.
지난 90일간 Pumpopoly에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0921240571635335.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.158672
|+5.90%
|30일
|$ -0.7564033950
|-26.54%
|60일
|$ +0.5172670200
|+18.15%
|90일
|$ +0.0921240571635335
|+3.34%
Pumpopoly 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
0.00%
+5.90%
-10.19%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Pumpopoly is a virtual real estate simulator reminiscent of classic real estate board games. Playable on all devices, the game features pixel art on an animated HTML5 canvas. The design objectives are simple: Provide players and promoters a fun and entertaining way to collect tokens passively. Player movement: Players collect a salary from the treasury on every move. However, if they arrive at another player's land they must pay rent to the owner for the privilege of parking. Parking is free at all lands owned by the City of Pumpopolis. Philosophy: Pumpopoly features a dynamically expanding game world. Land is an unending resource for players to improve upon. New city owned land is added an exponentially higher price for your satisfaction. Pumpopoly's dynamic game expansion ensures that in-game movements always have a lower average cost relative to the salary provided by the treasury. Buildings: There are currently five property types within the game: vacant, hovel, small townhouse, large townhouse and executive tower. All property types have 256 pixel art variations. City lands are sold as vacant lots. Players may upgrade their land by building improvements. Each improvement provides an exponential increase in rent. Level up: Players must have a qualifying in-game credit score to build improvements on their land. In-game credit scores are determined by the number of lands owned and the total number of active invitees. Additionally, players earn 50% commissions on all city land purchased by their invitees. Tokens: Pumpopoly players can choose to sell their land on the in-game market or export their property to a non-fungible token. All purchases within the game are denominated in native PUMPOPOLY fungible tokens. PUMPOPOLY is issued solely from the game contract. Similar to land prices, the price of PUMPOPOLY tokens sold by the game contract increases at an exponential rate as they are issued.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 AUD
A$4.5885
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 GBP
￡2.337
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 EUR
€2.7645
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 USD
$2.85
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 MYR
RM12.825
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 TRY
₺101.175
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 JPY
¥450.072
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 RUB
₽290.6715
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 INR
₹246.753
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 IDR
Rp46,721.304
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 PHP
₱167.238
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 EGP
￡E.143.7825
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 BRL
R$17.2425
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 CAD
C$4.0755
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 BDT
৳344.736
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 NGN
₦4,411.743
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 UAH
₴119.928
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 VES
Bs151.05
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 PKR
Rs790.5615
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 KZT
₸1,504.743
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 THB
฿99.123
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 TWD
NT$94.1355
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 CHF
Fr2.5935
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 HKD
HK$22.173
|1 PUMPOPOLY에서 MAD
.د.م28.5285