PUBLC 가격 (PUBLX)
오늘 PUBLC (PUBLX)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 272.88K USD 입니다. PUBLX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 PUBLC 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 45.71 USD
- PUBLC의 당일 가격 변동 -1.75%
- 유통 공급량 363.37M USD
MEXC에서 PUBLX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PUBLX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 PUBLC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 PUBLC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 PUBLC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 PUBLC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.75%
|30일
|$ 0
|+76.20%
|60일
|$ 0
|+47.46%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
PUBLC 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.14%
-1.75%
+17.28%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
PUBLC is a new gateway to the web for searching and discovering content. It combines Web2 content with Web3 economy, technology and ideology, creating a collaborative platform for the beneﬁt of the entire web ecosystem that is ethically designed and distributing its revenue in a way that is more inclusive, transparent and fair. PUBLC indexes content such as music, videos, and news from websites, content platforms and other sources from across the web. With the help of its users PUBLC aims to index the entire web and categorize it into relevant topics and search queries to make the vast content of the web more accessible. PUBLC rewards its entire ecosystem for the value they create on the platform with its own cryptocurrency called PUBLX, which in turn creates a strong incentive for each user group to continue contributing to the growth of the platform. PUBLX token is at the basis of PUBLC's financial infrastructure and is connected to the platform’s native revenue models paid in USD, such as advertising, promoted content, e-commerce and more. With the supply and distribution of the tokens to the ecosystem being based on the usage of the platform and the value created, and the demand of the tokens coming from businesses and advertisers for services consumed on the platform, PUBLC is able to establish real value for its token and create a sustainable revenue model for all of PUBLC’s ecosystem. This token model powers PUBLC’s rewarding mechanism allowing it to share 90% of its revenue with its ecosystem.
