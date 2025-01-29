PRNT 가격 (PRNT)
오늘 PRNT (PRNT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. PRNT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 PRNT 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 298.28 USD
- PRNT의 당일 가격 변동 -1.22%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 PRNT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PRNT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 PRNT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 PRNT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 PRNT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 PRNT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.22%
|30일
|$ 0
|-32.93%
|60일
|$ 0
|-39.07%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
PRNT 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.11%
-1.22%
-27.77%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Our project, $PRNT, is all about creating a currency that offers the opportunity to be part of a fun, and continually growing community, but backed by serious tools, and a serious team, offering longevity and sustainability, in an ecosystem and time, where that is rare. What makes your project unique? We are backed by a team that built our showcase product, Boost. This product is unique in the sense that it allows our holders to literally print, $PRNT. Holders of our token, can use Boost to increase their $PRNT earnings by 1) Being active in the Discord server 2) Duelling against each other, wagering $PRNT. 3) Burning rugged NFTs, to earn $PRNT 4) Twitter engagement. We are also unique in the sense that we built these tools before the coin actually released publicly, we have a background in Web3, and specifically Solana NFTs, and wanted to bring that to this space. History of your project. We went live with our presale on 9th May, with three phases. Phase 1 sold out in 20 minutes, Phase 2 in 7 minutes, and Phase 3 in 4 minutes. We listed publicly on 10th May on Raydium, and have since (less than 24 hours at the time of writing) accrued $440k trading volume, and reached the number 1 spot for trending Solana coins on the DEX, Birdeye multiple times. What’s next for your project? Our next focus is strategic partnerships, CEX listings (hopefully with yourselves), and building upon Boost. We have secured 3 high-level strategic partnerships with well known Solana NFT projects, to add our coin to games, farms, and Twitter engagement platforms, and are currently working on securing 4 more. For Boost, we allowed holders of our coin to mint an NFT (for free), and use that NFT to stake as their profile picture, for more $PRNT. What can your token be used for? Predominantly noted above, but TLDR - minting NFTs, playing online games, Boosting earnings, purchasing our SaaS - Boost and a purchasing merchandise.
