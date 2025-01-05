Primas 가격 (PST)
오늘 Primas (PST)의 실시간 가격은 0.0010191 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 52.17K USD 입니다. PST에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Primas 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 47.99 USD
- Primas의 당일 가격 변동 -3.08%
- 유통 공급량 51.20M USD
MEXC에서 PST에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PST 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Primas에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Primas에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002207087.
지난 60일간 Primas에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0002752484.
지난 90일간 Primas에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0003684863281400855.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-3.08%
|30일
|$ -0.0002207087
|-21.65%
|60일
|$ +0.0002752484
|+27.01%
|90일
|$ -0.0003684863281400855
|-26.55%
Primas 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.03%
-3.08%
+3.33%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Primas is a platform for high-quality content centred in Distributed Trusted Content Protocol or DTCP. It utilized blockchain technology in ascertaining content credibility and also utilized economic incentives to speed up the creation and circulation of the content of high quality. It also gives the readers the capacity to view the customized content of high-quality via social recommendations. Traditional internet application can also make use of APIs in accessing Primas, thereby gaining instant access to the power offered by Primas. The token spreading on Primas platform is known as PST. It is utilized for rewarding the creators of valuable content on the Primas DApp as well as the miners who aid in the upkeep of the Hawkeye crawlers and Primas Node. The utilization of POS secondary networking ensures high scalability, hastened accessing speeds and the capacity to support massive scale applications simultaneously. Users are not required to hold on for block confirmations to attain a user experience which is consistent. This also greatly minimizes the cost of the transaction of utilizing blockchain and sorts issues of bottlenecking. A totally decentralized structure which employs an economic incentivization system and technique for node discovery lets anyone partake or quit by utilizing the Primas node at any moment without having an impact on end users. Presently, the secondary network linked to Ethereum is compatible with the use of a massive amount of users. In the event of serious overcrowding on the Ethereum network, users will still have the capacity to utilize Primas without stalling. They also are not required to make payment for gas fees.
|1 PST에서 AUD
A$0.001640751
|1 PST에서 GBP
￡0.00081528
|1 PST에서 EUR
€0.000978336
|1 PST에서 USD
$0.0010191
|1 PST에서 MYR
RM0.00458595
|1 PST에서 TRY
₺0.036055758
|1 PST에서 JPY
¥0.160182138
|1 PST에서 RUB
₽0.112529022
|1 PST에서 INR
₹0.087408207
|1 PST에서 IDR
Rp16.437094473
|1 PST에서 PHP
₱0.05931162
|1 PST에서 EGP
￡E.0.051709134
|1 PST에서 BRL
R$0.006298038
|1 PST에서 CAD
C$0.001467504
|1 PST에서 BDT
৳0.12361683
|1 PST에서 NGN
₦1.575110769
|1 PST에서 UAH
₴0.042873537
|1 PST에서 VES
Bs0.0529932
|1 PST에서 PKR
Rs0.2833098
|1 PST에서 KZT
₸0.533835153
|1 PST에서 THB
฿0.03515895
|1 PST에서 TWD
NT$0.033548772
|1 PST에서 CHF
Fr0.00091719
|1 PST에서 HKD
HK$0.007918407
|1 PST에서 MAD
.د.م0.010252146