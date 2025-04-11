PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 가격 (CVP)
오늘 PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP)의 실시간 가격은 0.01852141 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 599.90K USD 입니다. CVP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power의 당일 가격 변동 +2.50%
- 유통 공급량 32.39M USD
MEXC에서 CVP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CVP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00045175.
지난 30일간 PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0093308066.
지난 60일간 PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0160650394.
지난 90일간 PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.09719819263700837.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00045175
|+2.50%
|30일
|$ -0.0093308066
|-50.37%
|60일
|$ -0.0160650394
|-86.73%
|90일
|$ -0.09719819263700837
|-83.99%
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+2.04%
+2.50%
-10.75%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
About PowerPool PowerPool actively manages the decentralized and permissionless DePIN network of Keepers (PowerAgent V2) enabling DeFi automation and empowering AI Agents by providing reliable and cost-effective transaction automation. PowerAgent V2 acts as a “Transaction Execution as a Service” tool, allowing users, protocols, and DAOs to streamline the execution process of daily on-chain routines, complex DeFi strategies, and decisions made by AI Agents. The protocol’s goal is to superpower L1/L2 networks by bringing in substantial liquidity, a massive userbase, and lots of transactions. Currently deployed on Ethereum (mainnet and the Sepolia testnet), Arbitrum One, Polygon, Gnosis, and Base, PowerPools aims to cover most major L1 and L2 chains in the near future. Transaction Execution as a Service The main service of PowerPool’s DePIN network of Keepers is the automatic execution of blockchain transactions and their sequences based on on-chain and off-chain triggers. On-chain automation opens up a whole new world of opportunities for multiple sectors of Web3: novel DeFi strategies, DAO management, streamlining protocol operation, AI Agents, etc. How does outsourcing transaction execution benefit the ecosystem? - AI Agents gain the ability to convert generated intents into on-chain actions, facilitating their interaction with Web3 protocols. - Users and protocols can engage in DeFi with improved efficiency, lower response times, and automate routine transactions to boost reliability and UX. - DAOs can set up autonomous payment streams, open up new asset management opportunities, and enhance governance procedures reducing the risk of human error.
