Portal Network Token 가격 (POE)
오늘 Portal Network Token (POE)의 실시간 가격은 0.753385 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. POE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Portal Network Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 180.97 USD
- Portal Network Token의 당일 가격 변동 -5.90%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 POE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 POE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Portal Network Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.04727209657830649.
지난 30일간 Portal Network Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.2703506251.
지난 60일간 Portal Network Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.1241448897.
지난 90일간 Portal Network Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.4043577120485804.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.04727209657830649
|-5.90%
|30일
|$ -0.2703506251
|-35.88%
|60일
|$ -0.1241448897
|-16.47%
|90일
|$ -0.4043577120485804
|-34.92%
Portal Network Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-3.59%
-5.90%
-10.79%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
In simple words the aim of the project can be formulated as follows: to create an effective business model for the development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Russia and other countries, to form a community and to make profit together. Today our team is one of the best in Russia in terms of production, installation, and operation of charging stations. We have developed a whole line of our own products that implement all the main protocols, and we also have our own application. Our stations are certified by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and are installed throughout the territory of Russia. Our specialists also participate in the work of the relevant ministries as consultants. Many years of experience in this industry have allowed us to develop a very clear understanding of the specifics of the charging stations market in Russia and acquire the necessary competencies for further work. To realize the technical part of the project, we use a token in the TON network. The token emission is tied to the installation of charging stations. Additionally, the token can be "mined" when the station connects to the Portal Network hub. Thus, the charging stations become the objects of extended functionality, performing the primary function of charging electric vehicles and the additional function of mining tokens, which organically allows for multi-level work that contributes to the development of the project as a whole. All the income from the sale of electricity (general network plus mining) is distributed among liquidity holders on DEX.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 POE에서 AUD
A$1.205416
|1 POE에서 GBP
￡0.602708
|1 POE에서 EUR
€0.73078345
|1 POE에서 USD
$0.753385
|1 POE에서 MYR
RM3.3902325
|1 POE에서 TRY
₺26.6547613
|1 POE에서 JPY
¥118.39445275
|1 POE에서 RUB
₽82.63880065
|1 POE에서 INR
₹64.61783145
|1 POE에서 IDR
Rp12,151.36926655
|1 POE에서 PHP
₱43.847007
|1 POE에서 EGP
￡E.38.2267549
|1 POE에서 BRL
R$4.6559193
|1 POE에서 CAD
C$1.0848744
|1 POE에서 BDT
৳91.3856005
|1 POE에서 NGN
₦1,164.42432215
|1 POE에서 UAH
₴31.69490695
|1 POE에서 VES
Bs39.17602
|1 POE에서 PKR
Rs209.44103
|1 POE에서 KZT
₸394.64566455
|1 POE에서 THB
฿25.98424865
|1 POE에서 TWD
NT$24.8014342
|1 POE에서 CHF
Fr0.6780465
|1 POE에서 HKD
HK$5.85380145
|1 POE에서 MAD
.د.م7.5790531