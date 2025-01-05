popcatwifhat 가격 (POPWIF)
오늘 popcatwifhat (POPWIF)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 35.71K USD 입니다. POPWIF에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 popcatwifhat 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 457.98 USD
- popcatwifhat의 당일 가격 변동 -8.43%
- 유통 공급량 999.24M USD
MEXC에서 POPWIF에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 POPWIF 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 popcatwifhat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 popcatwifhat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 popcatwifhat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 popcatwifhat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-8.43%
|30일
|$ 0
|-34.57%
|60일
|$ 0
|-50.51%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
popcatwifhat 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.73%
-8.43%
+6.76%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Imagine a mischievous, street-smart cartoon cat with bright, expressive eyes and a toothy grin. This cat, always wearing a quirky, oversized top hat—sometimes with a feather or two sticking out—has become an unexpected icon in the world of Solana memecoins. His hat isn't just for show; it’s his magic trick, where he "pops" Solana coins out like a magician. Coins bounce out of the hat with each movement, glimmering with that signature Solana logo, adding a flashy sparkle to his every step. The cat, often depicted with an animated, exaggerated expression, embodies the fast-paced, meme-driven culture of crypto. He's sometimes shown with paw gestures hinting at buying low and selling high, often giving a wink to those in the know. His playful nature reflects the spirit of memecoins—fun yet volatile, where fortunes can shift in the blink of an eye. This character has captured the imaginations of crypto enthusiasts, becoming a symbol of the Solana ecosystem's youthful, risk-taking energy, with a touch of comic flair that resonates with traders looking for the next big coin. Whether he’s lounging with stacks of Solana coins or leaping after his “next catch,” this hat-wearing cat has become the face of Solana memecoins, blending humor, excitement, and a sprinkle of magic with each coin he "pops" from his hat.
