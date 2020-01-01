Poodlana (POODL) 토크노믹스
Poodlana (POODL) 정보
Launched via presale on 17th July, and on the open market on 16th August after 30-days, Poodlana is a poodle-themed Solana altcoin. Tapping into the intense appetite for both high fashion and toy poodles, Poodlana is a coin created specifically for the Asian market.
These strategic decisions by the Poodlana team are based on several insights. Firstly, according to recent data published in CoinDesk, 80% of meme coin trading occurs within Asian hours. And according to Statista, the Far East consumes more luxury fashion than any other region. This direct appeal to such a rich market was likely a contributor to Poodlana raising over $1 million in the first 24 hours of its presale.
Secondly, poodles have shown particular popularity across east Asia, ranking within the top three breeds in China, Japan, and Korea, according to Statista. Since the meme/altcoin market has been heavily dominated by doge derivatives for the past several years, this poodle-centric decision was made to offer East Asian investors a dog-themed meme coin tailored to Asia's specific dog preference.
Roadmap wise, now that Poodlana has listed on CEX it’s ramping up marketing and product development. The Poodlana team has plans to expand its influencer relationships. And, in keeping with its high fashion positioning, Poodlana will be partnering with an array of fashion brands and lifestyle platforms to spread the Poodlana message 360 degrees.
In terms of technical innovation and community perks, Poodlana has plans to create a staking platform serving its elite, fashion-savvy audience, as well as offering them exclusive airdrops and bonuses as the project progresses through its milestones.
Long-term, Poodlana has plans to take the brand fully global, using its core East Asian community as a springboard. Poodlana is going after international partnerships, high-profile event appearances, and multi-language support. And finally, like any half-decent high-profile fashion icon, Poodlana has plans for some poodle philanthropy, with plans to support a range of canine charities.
Poodlana (POODL) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Poodlana (POODL)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Poodlana (POODL) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Poodlana (POODL) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 POODL 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
POODL 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 POODL의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, POODL 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
