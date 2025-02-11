Poodlana 가격 (POODL)
오늘 Poodlana (POODL)의 실시간 가격은 0.00031468 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 20.30K USD 입니다. POODL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Poodlana 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 812.59 USD
- Poodlana의 당일 가격 변동 -6.34%
- 유통 공급량 64.50M USD
MEXC에서 POODL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 POODL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Poodlana에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Poodlana에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001972067.
지난 60일간 Poodlana에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002343310.
지난 90일간 Poodlana에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.002747165492436686.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-6.34%
|30일
|$ -0.0001972067
|-62.66%
|60일
|$ -0.0002343310
|-74.46%
|90일
|$ -0.002747165492436686
|-89.72%
Poodlana 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.53%
-6.34%
-43.10%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Launched via presale on 17th July, and on the open market on 16th August after 30-days, Poodlana is a poodle-themed Solana altcoin. Tapping into the intense appetite for both high fashion and toy poodles, Poodlana is a coin created specifically for the Asian market. These strategic decisions by the Poodlana team are based on several insights. Firstly, according to recent data published in CoinDesk, 80% of meme coin trading occurs within Asian hours. And according to Statista, the Far East consumes more luxury fashion than any other region. This direct appeal to such a rich market was likely a contributor to Poodlana raising over $1 million in the first 24 hours of its presale. Secondly, poodles have shown particular popularity across east Asia, ranking within the top three breeds in China, Japan, and Korea, according to Statista. Since the meme/altcoin market has been heavily dominated by doge derivatives for the past several years, this poodle-centric decision was made to offer East Asian investors a dog-themed meme coin tailored to Asia's specific dog preference. Roadmap wise, now that Poodlana has listed on CEX it’s ramping up marketing and product development. The Poodlana team has plans to expand its influencer relationships. And, in keeping with its high fashion positioning, Poodlana will be partnering with an array of fashion brands and lifestyle platforms to spread the Poodlana message 360 degrees. In terms of technical innovation and community perks, Poodlana has plans to create a staking platform serving its elite, fashion-savvy audience, as well as offering them exclusive airdrops and bonuses as the project progresses through its milestones. Long-term, Poodlana has plans to take the brand fully global, using its core East Asian community as a springboard. Poodlana is going after international partnerships, high-profile event appearances, and multi-language support. And finally, like any half-decent high-profile fashion icon, Poodlana has plans for some poodle philanthropy, with plans to support a range of canine charities.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
