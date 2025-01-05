Polkarare 가격 (PRARE)
오늘 Polkarare (PRARE)의 실시간 가격은 0.00127875 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 65.26K USD 입니다. PRARE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Polkarare 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 702.43 USD
- Polkarare의 당일 가격 변동 +5.57%
- 유통 공급량 51.05M USD
MEXC에서 PRARE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PRARE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Polkarare에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Polkarare에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0004930180.
지난 60일간 Polkarare에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0005681025.
지난 90일간 Polkarare에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.001539742674105021.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+5.57%
|30일
|$ -0.0004930180
|-38.55%
|60일
|$ -0.0005681025
|-44.42%
|90일
|$ -0.001539742674105021
|-54.63%
Polkarare 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.01%
+5.57%
-6.58%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is PolkaRare? PolkaRare is a web3 economy to create, trade, and discover NFTs. Powered by Polkadot, Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain, PolkaRare offers artists a seamless onboarding experience without the need to use Metamask or make contract transactions on their own. PolkaRare provides a range of tools to users to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. $PRARE is the native token of PolkaRare used for governance, staking rewards, medium of exchange, NFT farming, etc. Who is the Founder of PolkaRare? PolkaRare is founded by Pramod Mahadik, a professional software developer. Pramod has over eight years of experience in building projects and has previously served at Rediff and Halalbox. Pramod has over four years of experience in the Blockchain space. He is a successful influencer and venture capitalist who has been advising multiple portfolio projects for development and team building. What is The USP of PolkaRare? PolkaRare offers NFT creation, NFT trading, multi-token support, community rewards, support licensed content drops, price discoverability, and charges low network fees. Currently, most of the NFT platforms are based on Ethereum. However, the high traffic of the Ethereum network creates various issues in creating and trading NFTs. PolkaRare aims to become a multi-chain NFT platform, where creators and users can optimize the blockchains and seamlessly transfer them across different networks. PolkaRare NFT creation will start on Ethereum and Polygon chains. In the next phase, the NFT will be added to the BSC and will be extended to other blockchain networks gradually. How many $PRARE are there in Circulation? PRARE is PolkaRare's utility and governance token. Total Supply : 100,000,000 PRARE Hardcap: $2,200,000 Total Tokens be Sold: 36,375,000 Percentage be Sold (Seed + Private + IDO): 36.375% Token utilities: Governance: $PRARE holders will be able to propose and vote on key proposals; a portion of platform transaction fees will be used for the governance rewards. Medium of exchange: PRARE is used as a primary mode of payment on PolkaRare Staking Rewards: Stakers will be rewarded with platform fees. Stake PRARE to earn PRARE. NFT Farming: Stake PRARE to farm rare NFTs Exclusive NFT drops: PRARE holders will get exclusive drops from the collectibles product. Token Distribution and Lock-Up Process: Seed Round: 12.50% Private Round 1: 12.50% Private Round 2: 9.375% (Initial Dex Offering)IDO: 2.00% Ecosystem Fund: 9.625% Marketing/Grants/Partnerships: 10.00% Advisors: 3.00% Team: 12.00% Company Reserve: 10.00% Operations: 4.00% Marketplace Mining & Staking: 12.00% Exchanges & Liquidity: 3.00% What are the Features of PolkaRare’s Products? PolkaRare’s products are designed to attract the average user to its platform. Its main features are Multichain NFT marketplace NFT Wallet Collections NFT Collateralized Loans Royalties Unlockable content: NFT price discoverability protocol Social features Multi content support
|1 PRARE에서 AUD
A$0.0020587875
|1 PRARE에서 GBP
￡0.001023
|1 PRARE에서 EUR
€0.0012276
|1 PRARE에서 USD
$0.00127875
|1 PRARE에서 MYR
RM0.005754375
|1 PRARE에서 TRY
₺0.045242175
|1 PRARE에서 JPY
¥0.200993925
|1 PRARE에서 RUB
₽0.141199575
|1 PRARE에서 INR
₹0.1096783875
|1 PRARE에서 IDR
Rp20.6249971125
|1 PRARE에서 PHP
₱0.07442325
|1 PRARE에서 EGP
￡E.0.064883775
|1 PRARE에서 BRL
R$0.007902675
|1 PRARE에서 CAD
C$0.0018414
|1 PRARE에서 BDT
৳0.155112375
|1 PRARE에서 NGN
₦1.9764232125
|1 PRARE에서 UAH
₴0.0537970125
|1 PRARE에서 VES
Bs0.066495
|1 PRARE에서 PKR
Rs0.3554925
|1 PRARE에서 KZT
₸0.6698476125
|1 PRARE에서 THB
฿0.0441040875
|1 PRARE에서 TWD
NT$0.04209645
|1 PRARE에서 CHF
Fr0.001150875
|1 PRARE에서 HKD
HK$0.0099358875
|1 PRARE에서 MAD
.د.م0.012864225