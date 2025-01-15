POC Blockchain 가격 (POC)
오늘 POC Blockchain (POC)의 실시간 가격은 0.070263 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. POC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 POC Blockchain 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 0.63 USD
- POC Blockchain의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 POC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 POC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 POC Blockchain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 POC Blockchain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0004645649.
지난 60일간 POC Blockchain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0053739742.
지난 90일간 POC Blockchain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0004645649
|-0.66%
|60일
|$ +0.0053739742
|+7.65%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
POC Blockchain 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Aiming at distributed autonomous organizations and accelerating the application of blockchain in the real economy, POC designs a double-layer open chain group architecture to support the independent operation of multiple industries and company blockchains. Each industrial ecology and enterprise can publish its own independent blockchain based on the POC public chain. The two-tier architecture includes POC public chain and POC industry chain group. Among them, the POC public chain bears the POC token, and relies on the DPoS entrusted proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to be responsible for the value consensus and transmission of the entire industry; the POC industry chain group contains the ecology of different industries and enterprises, and sets different parameters, states, and zones according to the actual situation of the industry The block structure, as well as the consensus mechanism and community governance rules, support unlimited horizontal expansion of various industries and support the development of many small and medium-sized enterprises. Different POC industry chains anchor and transfer value through cross-chain interaction with the POC public chain.
