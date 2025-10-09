PLURcoin (PLUR) 토크노믹스
PLURcoin (PLUR) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 PLURcoin (PLUR)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
PLURcoin (PLUR) 정보
PLURcoin is a community-driven cryptocurrency designed to power transactions within the music, entertainment, and festival ecosystems. Built on secure and efficient blockchain technology, PLURcoin enables fast, transparent, and decentralized payments while fostering a global culture of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect (PLUR) — values that have long been the foundation of dance music and festival culture around the world.
At its core, PLURcoin seeks to become the native digital currency of the entertainment industry, particularly within the electronic dance music (EDM) space. The project’s mission is to bring blockchain benefits to real-world communities that gather around music, art, and shared experiences. By offering an efficient and borderless means of payment, PLURcoin aims to make it easier for fans to buy event tickets, merchandise, and artist-related products, while reducing transaction fees and improving accessibility compared to traditional payment methods.
PLURcoin goes beyond just being a payment method — it is designed to create an entire ecosystem where fans, artists, and event organizers can engage in new and meaningful ways. Through the PLUR Wallet, token holders will soon have access to exclusive digital drops from leading EDM artists, including collectibles, unreleased music, and premium content. These initiatives will provide fans with deeper connections to the artists and events they love, while giving creators a new, blockchain-enabled channel to reward their supporters directly.
The project is actively pursuing partnerships with major EDM festivals around the world, seeking to integrate PLURcoin as a native payment solution at live events. This means fans may one day use PLURcoin not only for online purchases but also for on-site transactions, creating a seamless and modern festival experience. The PLURcoin roadmap also envisions community governance features, where token holders will be able to participate in decision-making processes, such as voting on future partnerships, event sponsorships, or charitable initiatives.
PLURcoin’s commitment to transparency, decentralization, and community participation sets it apart from many other cryptocurrencies. A significant portion of the token supply has already been burned to increase scarcity and demonstrate the team’s dedication to long-term value, while a portion of tokens remains locked for charitable purposes aligned with PLUR principles.
In summary, PLURcoin is about much more than cryptocurrency — it is about uniting a global community under a shared ethos of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect, using blockchain technology to empower fans, artists, and organizers in the modern entertainment landscape.
PLURcoin (PLUR) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
PLURcoin (PLUR) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 PLUR 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
PLUR 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 PLUR의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, PLUR 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
PLUR 가격 예측
PLUR 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? PLUR 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
