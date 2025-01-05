PlayNity 가격 (PLY)
오늘 PlayNity (PLY)의 실시간 가격은 0.0010014 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 91.26K USD 입니다. PLY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 PlayNity 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 3.55 USD
- PlayNity의 당일 가격 변동 +0.27%
- 유통 공급량 91.13M USD
MEXC에서 PLY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PLY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 PlayNity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 PlayNity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001157605.
지난 60일간 PlayNity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002676244.
지난 90일간 PlayNity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001029051618915892.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.27%
|30일
|$ -0.0001157605
|-11.55%
|60일
|$ -0.0002676244
|-26.72%
|90일
|$ -0.0001029051618915892
|-9.31%
PlayNity 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.07%
+0.27%
-14.50%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
PlayNity is approaching investors and players community on the Play2Earn growing trend in the metaverse space. Project delivers the possibility to earn from Play2Eearn games without engaging in all in-game process for investors and delivers for players the possibility to play P2E games risk-free without any capital requirement. In the area of Play2Earn, PlayNity project makes it possible for: - Players - to have a possibility to play Play2Earn games where they cannot afford to invest the required amount of money to start and maintain earnings. - Suppliers (investors) - to be able to allocate funds in the Play2Earn gaming expecting some earnings, without sacrificing time and requiring any knowledge about the detailed game mechanics and behind-the-scenes process. - Trainers who have wide knowledge in the scope of a wide variety of games - to have the possibility to train players and earn money without investment. - Managers who have experience in managing in-game NFTs and leading groups of scholars and trainers - to be able to earn even more with bigger teams. In principle, 20% of earned value will be spent on the tokens buyback and burn. It will make circulating tokens less inflationary and at some point, deflationary. 10% will be spent on the DAO maintenance costs, and the remaining 70% of the earnings is planned to be spent on the new in-game NFT purchases as well as releasing its own NFT collections to gather even higher earnings. Above numbers and treasury management policy can be adjusted to meet market conditions.
|1 PLY에서 AUD
A$0.001612254
|1 PLY에서 GBP
￡0.00080112
|1 PLY에서 EUR
€0.000961344
|1 PLY에서 USD
$0.0010014
|1 PLY에서 MYR
RM0.0045063
|1 PLY에서 TRY
₺0.035429532
|1 PLY에서 JPY
¥0.157400052
|1 PLY에서 RUB
₽0.110574588
|1 PLY에서 INR
₹0.085890078
|1 PLY에서 IDR
Rp16.151610642
|1 PLY에서 PHP
₱0.05828148
|1 PLY에서 EGP
￡E.0.050811036
|1 PLY에서 BRL
R$0.006188652
|1 PLY에서 CAD
C$0.001442016
|1 PLY에서 BDT
৳0.12146982
|1 PLY에서 NGN
₦1.547753826
|1 PLY에서 UAH
₴0.042128898
|1 PLY에서 VES
Bs0.0520728
|1 PLY에서 PKR
Rs0.2783892
|1 PLY에서 KZT
₸0.524563362
|1 PLY에서 THB
฿0.0345483
|1 PLY에서 TWD
NT$0.032966088
|1 PLY에서 CHF
Fr0.00090126
|1 PLY에서 HKD
HK$0.007780878
|1 PLY에서 MAD
.د.م0.010074084