PlatinCoin 가격 (PLC)
오늘 PlatinCoin (PLC)의 실시간 가격은 0.119938 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. PLC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 PlatinCoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 131.45 USD
- PlatinCoin의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 PLC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PLC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 PlatinCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 PlatinCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0076093464.
지난 60일간 PlatinCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0010532955.
지난 90일간 PlatinCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.04972884945880064.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ +0.0076093464
|+6.34%
|60일
|$ +0.0010532955
|+0.88%
|90일
|$ -0.04972884945880064
|-29.30%
PlatinCoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-95.22%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The PlatinCoin is based on Litecoin Technology. It is not only a new generation of cryptocurrency but, together with the PlatinCoin Cryptosystem, also an extremely flexible and multifunctional platform that allows everybody to create a wide variety of daily business operations without the delay of payment for goods and services, for example such simple things as the purchase of your daily coffee, online purchases or payments for your international travel insurance. The PlatinCoin is designed to become the most used cryptocoin worldwide, especially by international users not being able to own a bank account. Its underlying blockchain technology facilitates the daily high volume of payments. PlatinCoin provides fast, inexpensive, international and secure transfers by form of immediate payment. The advantages of PlatinCoin will appropriately address the respective payment needs of individual as well commercial users like merchants and service providers. In addition, the introduction of the PlatinCoin Debit Card will further contribute to the commercial viability of the PlatinCoin. PlatinCoin intends to become a central transmission point for FIAT money. Fast transaction periods and low variability risks will be applicable. Additionally, comprehensive payment facilities such as debit cards, ATM’s, etc. are being implemented to become a suitable payment method on high scale for clients and merchandisers. The PlatinCoin moreover aims to contribute to the improvement of people’s standard of living worldwide. This shall especially apply to people in developing countries who do not even have a bank account. As an instrument to increase prosperity, we have developed the PlatinCoin Minting Program. This Program allows nearly everyone to easily produce PlatinCoins themselves.
|1 PLC에서 AUD
A$0.18950204
|1 PLC에서 GBP
￡0.0959504
|1 PLC에서 EUR
€0.1139411
|1 PLC에서 USD
$0.119938
|1 PLC에서 MYR
RM0.52892658
|1 PLC에서 TRY
₺4.27938784
|1 PLC에서 JPY
¥18.62277326
|1 PLC에서 RUB
₽11.97820806
|1 PLC에서 INR
₹10.34825064
|1 PLC에서 IDR
Rp1,934.48360014
|1 PLC에서 PHP
₱7.00317982
|1 PLC에서 EGP
￡E.6.03168202
|1 PLC에서 BRL
R$0.71003296
|1 PLC에서 CAD
C$0.17151134
|1 PLC에서 BDT
৳14.6084484
|1 PLC에서 NGN
₦186.5275776
|1 PLC에서 UAH
₴5.03019972
|1 PLC에서 VES
Bs6.716528
|1 PLC에서 PKR
Rs33.38953982
|1 PLC에서 KZT
₸62.37015876
|1 PLC에서 THB
฿4.0479075
|1 PLC에서 TWD
NT$3.9159757
|1 PLC에서 CHF
Fr0.1079442
|1 PLC에서 HKD
HK$0.93311764
|1 PLC에서 MAD
.د.م1.19698124