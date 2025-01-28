Planet Sandbox 가격 (PSB)
오늘 Planet Sandbox (PSB)의 실시간 가격은 0.00286368 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. PSB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Planet Sandbox 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 254.95 USD
- Planet Sandbox의 당일 가격 변동 -0.20%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 PSB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PSB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Planet Sandbox에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Planet Sandbox에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0002398039.
지난 60일간 Planet Sandbox에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0003356788.
지난 90일간 Planet Sandbox에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.000127505336160501.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.20%
|30일
|$ +0.0002398039
|+8.37%
|60일
|$ +0.0003356788
|+11.72%
|90일
|$ +0.000127505336160501
|+4.66%
Planet Sandbox 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.13%
-0.20%
-1.78%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Planet Sandbox is a physics-powered NFT sandbox shooting game that allows players to build and own arenas to fight other players in different game modes using their own NFT weapons and accessories. Powered by the $PSB and $PULV tokens, Planet Sandbox has created multiple play-to-earn opportunities within their Metaverse. For example, Sandbox owners can customise their land with limitless building items and design game modes for others to join and play. The land will become a business where players can sell or earn passive income through the shop. The land system provides creators with various possibilities to build on diverse sceneries and landscapes such as Grass, Desert, Mountains, Toxic Wastelands, Arctic, etc. Eventually, the game will include other planetary environments. Aside from the builder tool, there are Multiplayer game modes that allow players to choose their favorite sandbox and compete with others in intense fighting games (such as deathmatch and hunting prop) to earn prizes. The beta version of this game is expected to be released this November. * Empower players: We provide the tools, You can build your own world & rule your game. * PlanetSandbox is developed as a Metaverse, with upcoming features of AR/VR integration. * Multiplatform: The game will first launch in Web version. According to the roadmap, the Mobile/PC platforms will be released next year. * Two tokens: $PSB - main token, governance token, buy/sell nft; $PULV - ingame token, inflationary token, mint/burn.
