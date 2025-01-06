Phore 가격 (PHR)
오늘 Phore (PHR)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. PHR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Phore 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Phore의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 PHR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PHR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Phore에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Phore에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Phore에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Phore에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-5.15%
|60일
|$ 0
|+25.15%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Phore 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Grounded in sound technology, Phore is composed of a decentralized blockchain, a network of masternodes, a self-governance system, and several other innovative technologies. In addition to hosting a decentralized marketplace, Phore offers crowdfunding, public and private blockchain services, decentralized applications, all with the help of its utility token, PHR. Phore is a new name in the cryptocurrency market. In fact, it did not have an ICO or pre-sale mining. However, the company has a well-stipulated roadmap for the future. Its most recent progress was the integration of the Phore Blockchain into the marketplace. One of the milestones for 2018 is the activation of Segregated Witness. Phore started out as KryptKoin back in 2014. KryptKoin’s lead developer had to stop the project due to a serious disease. The demise of KryptKoin was followed by the creation of Phore in 2017. Phore’s blockchain system operates on the Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol for the purpose of mining. Users are rewarded on the basis of their participation on the platform and the number of stakes they hold. The staking rate is 2.8 PHR per 60 seconds, which means users will receive 2.8 PHR for every block they own after every 60 seconds. The blockchain employs master nodes to fulfil the purpose of security on the Phore network. A minimum of 10,000 PHR is required to enable master node security. The set up process only requires a Virtual Private Server (VPS) and a PC. Masternodes serve additional security to the funds even when the wallet is offline. The targets for Q1 2018 include the development and release of web and Android wallets. The plan is to increase PHR accessibility with the help of wallets. The team plans to work on wallet and core upgrades the whole year long. They also intend to create an automated setup for master nodes. Phore has built an enthusiastic and dedicated community of users despite its new entry in the market. The variety of services that it offers with its innovative technological infrastructure indicates a positive future market growth and an expanding user base. With a team of expert individuals like Moonshot, the CTO with over 25 years of work experience in financial technology and young developers like Julian Meyer, Phore emerges as a promising investment opportunity.
