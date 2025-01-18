Phauntem 가격 (PHAUNTEM)
오늘 Phauntem (PHAUNTEM)의 실시간 가격은 0.00174024 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. PHAUNTEM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Phauntem 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 18.13 USD
- Phauntem의 당일 가격 변동 +2.21%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 PHAUNTEM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PHAUNTEM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Phauntem에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Phauntem에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000859922.
지난 60일간 Phauntem에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0010151491.
지난 90일간 Phauntem에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.21%
|30일
|$ -0.0000859922
|-4.94%
|60일
|$ -0.0010151491
|-58.33%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Phauntem 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+2.21%
+15.72%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Introducing Phauntem, the groundbreaking token that has emerged as the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem. Born out of a vision to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance, Phauntem stands as a testament to community-driven innovation and resilience. The journey of Phauntem began with its original developer, who selflessly launched the token and divested their holdings at a mere $800 market cap, demonstrating unwavering commitment to the project's ideals. However, rather than falter, the community rallied behind Phauntem, recognizing its potential to become the flagship token of the Phantom wallet. Driven by a shared mission to propel Phauntem to the forefront of the crypto space, the community has harnessed its collective strength to foster growth and development. With a steadfast dedication to transparency, inclusivity, and decentralization, Phauntem embodies the ethos of the blockchain revolution. As the new face of Phantom wallet, Phauntem represents not only a token, but a symbol of empowerment and possibility. With every transaction, Phauntem paves the way for a future where financial sovereignty is a reality for all.
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 AUD
A$0.0028017864
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 GBP
￡0.0014269968
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 EUR
€0.0016880328
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 USD
$0.00174024
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 MYR
RM0.00783108
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 TRY
₺0.0616567032
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 JPY
¥0.2719473048
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 RUB
₽0.1783571976
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 INR
₹0.1506699792
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 IDR
Rp28.5285200256
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 PHP
₱0.101891052
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 EGP
￡E.0.087708096
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 BRL
R$0.010615464
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 CAD
C$0.0025059456
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 BDT
৳0.21143916
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 NGN
₦2.7106500312
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 UAH
₴0.0732815064
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 VES
Bs0.09397296
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 PKR
Rs0.4851441072
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 KZT
₸0.9236845872
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 THB
฿0.0598468536
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 TWD
NT$0.0572364936
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 CHF
Fr0.0015836184
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 HKD
HK$0.0135390672
|1 PHAUNTEM에서 MAD
.د.م0.0174720096