PengyOS (POS) 토크노믹스
PengyOS (POS) 정보
PengyOS is a meme community on Solana, and their website represents the culture they take great pride in, it simulates an operating system. Initially, their founder, who is also an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and based on open-source project from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun on March 20, 2024.
This is a purely community-driven project. When the founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project, without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today.
Now, they’ve evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, they aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to their rap album. Yes, you read that right, they have a rap album, and it’s available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. They’ve also created their own decentralized chat service called PengyChat, which adds even more character to PengyOS. They were also invited by Solana Mobile to develop the PengyOS mobile app for their SAGA and Seeker phones, and it’s already live on the Solana Mobile app store, more collaborations with Solana Mobile are coming soon. But have to say that their desktop version offers a better experience for now.
This project is full of narrative, their founder isn’t a professional developer, coding is just a hobby for him. Without GitHub open-source projects, ChatGPT, and Pump.fun, PengyOS wouldn’t exist. Thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, the project has reached new heights. Of course, it hasn’t been without its challenges, there were some fake volunteers who tried to mess things up for them, but they overcame those obstacles one by one. A story wouldn’t be interesting without some hurdles, right?
Through all the ups and downs, the founder is still here, the OG volunteer team is still here, and the story continues, just like the song from their album - Road to Billions.
PengyOS (POS) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 PengyOS (POS)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
PengyOS (POS) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
PengyOS (POS) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 POS 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
POS 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 POS의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, POS 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
POS 가격 예측
POS 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? POS 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
