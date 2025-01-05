PengyOS 가격 (POS)
오늘 PengyOS (POS)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 51.09K USD 입니다. POS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 PengyOS 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 880.60 USD
- PengyOS의 당일 가격 변동 -4.59%
- 유통 공급량 999.55M USD
MEXC에서 POS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 POS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 PengyOS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 PengyOS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 PengyOS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 PengyOS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-4.59%
|30일
|$ 0
|-47.55%
|60일
|$ 0
|-79.80%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
PengyOS 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.52%
-4.59%
+6.15%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
PengyOS is a meme community on Solana, and their website represents the culture they take great pride in, it simulates an operating system. Initially, their founder, who is also an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and based on open-source project from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun on March 20, 2024. This is a purely community-driven project. When the founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project, without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today. Now, they’ve evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, they aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to their rap album. Yes, you read that right, they have a rap album, and it’s available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. They’ve also created their own decentralized chat service called PengyChat, which adds even more character to PengyOS. They were also invited by Solana Mobile to develop the PengyOS mobile app for their SAGA and Seeker phones, and it’s already live on the Solana Mobile app store, more collaborations with Solana Mobile are coming soon. But have to say that their desktop version offers a better experience for now. This project is full of narrative, their founder isn’t a professional developer, coding is just a hobby for him. Without GitHub open-source projects, ChatGPT, and Pump.fun, PengyOS wouldn’t exist. Thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, the project has reached new heights. Of course, it hasn’t been without its challenges, there were some fake volunteers who tried to mess things up for them, but they overcame those obstacles one by one. A story wouldn’t be interesting without some hurdles, right? Through all the ups and downs, the founder is still here, the OG volunteer team is still here, and the story continues, just like the song from their album - Road to Billions.
