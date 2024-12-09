Pengycoin 가격 (PENGY)
오늘 Pengycoin (PENGY)의 실시간 가격은 0.00115683 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.16M USD 입니다. PENGY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Pengycoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 33.92K USD
- Pengycoin의 당일 가격 변동 -18.73%
- 유통 공급량 1000.00M USD
MEXC에서 PENGY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PENGY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Pengycoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000266725435781851.
지난 30일간 Pengycoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Pengycoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Pengycoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000266725435781851
|-18.73%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Pengycoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.70%
-18.73%
+11.69%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Pengycoin is a meme community on Solana, and our website represents the culture we take great pride in—it simulates an operating system. Initially, our founder, an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and open-source projects from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun 2024. This is a purely community-driven project. When our founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today. Now, Pengycoin has evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, we aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to our rap album. It’s also available on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. We also created a decentralized chat service called PengyChat and developed a mobile app for Solana Mobile’s SAGA and Seeker phones. Recently, our new product PengyAI has also been integrated into PengyOS and has received strong support and retweet from Solana Mobile! This project is full of narrative and challenges, but thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, Pengycoin has reached new heights. The journey continues, just like our song - Road to Billions.
