PayRue 가격 (PROPEL)
오늘 PayRue (PROPEL)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.99K USD 입니다. PROPEL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 PayRue 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 174.20 USD
- PayRue의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 6.01B USD
MEXC에서 PROPEL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PROPEL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 PayRue에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 PayRue에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 PayRue에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 PayRue에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-73.80%
|60일
|$ 0
|-68.64%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
PayRue 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-4.70%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
PayRue is a financial platform that operates exchanges, wallets, and transfers with cryptocurrencies. PROPEL is the native token of PayRue and an asset on the Binance Smart Chain. PROPEL is used for rewards, commission, liquidity mining, and staking in PayRue platforms and applications. PROPEL is a Governance Token, allow holders of PROPEL to vote, create proposals on future strategies, directions, partnerships, and usage of PROPEL. Future governance rights of PROPEL holders may be entitled to a share of the revenue stream generated through the PayRue applications. There are 3 main business areas of PayRue PayRue Wallet, centralized and decentralized wallet support for BTC, ETH, and BSC assets. The purpose of the wallet is to allow users to easily transfer and pay with cryptocurrencies whilst also have access to other dapps and DeFi solutions. PayRue DEX, a decentralized exchange on Binance Smart Chain, the exchange is a hybrid with a central order book and decentralized wallet access. The exchange allows for limit and market orders, and charges no gas fee when using the exchange this is included in transaction fees. Holding PROPEL allows users to receive a discount on Market Orders whilst all Limit Orders are commission-free. PayRue Chat is a chat service that supports text messages, voice and video calls. The PayRue Chat service allows users to enter and engage in Public Authorised Chat rooms where content providers have gained rights to create public information. Private group chats are available and limited to a certain number of users. PROPEL is to be used as a way of reward and rights allowing holders of PROPEL to use it to pay or be granted services, access, and rights. PayRue was founded in London, the UK in 2018.
|1 PROPEL에서 AUD
A$--
|1 PROPEL에서 GBP
￡--
|1 PROPEL에서 EUR
€--
|1 PROPEL에서 USD
$--
|1 PROPEL에서 MYR
RM--
|1 PROPEL에서 TRY
₺--
|1 PROPEL에서 JPY
¥--
|1 PROPEL에서 RUB
₽--
|1 PROPEL에서 INR
₹--
|1 PROPEL에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 PROPEL에서 PHP
₱--
|1 PROPEL에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 PROPEL에서 BRL
R$--
|1 PROPEL에서 CAD
C$--
|1 PROPEL에서 BDT
৳--
|1 PROPEL에서 NGN
₦--
|1 PROPEL에서 UAH
₴--
|1 PROPEL에서 VES
Bs--
|1 PROPEL에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 PROPEL에서 KZT
₸--
|1 PROPEL에서 THB
฿--
|1 PROPEL에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 PROPEL에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 PROPEL에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 PROPEL에서 MAD
.د.م--