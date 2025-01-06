Payment Swap Utility Board 가격 (PSUB)
오늘 Payment Swap Utility Board (PSUB)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. PSUB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Payment Swap Utility Board 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 16.87K USD
- Payment Swap Utility Board의 당일 가격 변동 -6.66%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 PSUB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PSUB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Payment Swap Utility Board에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Payment Swap Utility Board에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Payment Swap Utility Board에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Payment Swap Utility Board에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-6.66%
|30일
|$ 0
|-6.52%
|60일
|$ 0
|+11.66%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Payment Swap Utility Board 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.03%
-6.66%
-0.53%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? The PsuB project will introduce a Pay System that can be safely used at a fixed price in the real economy based on multiple blockchains and build an integrated PsuB Metaform¹ that performs utility functions of platforms with high growth potential such as NFT marketplaces. The goal of the project is to form a complex ecosystem in which the PsuB token acts as a key medium and combines financial technology and the consumer market. PsuB will introduce a fixed-price SuBPay² system to compensate for the problem of inability to perform payment functions due to the floating disadvantages of existing tokens. Token users can switch to SuB Point, a fixed price, at any time. In addition, from the seller's point of view, it is possible to increase utilization in the real economy by reducing losses incurred when converting to cash. What makes your project unique? PsuB Metaform plans to expand the use of PsuB Token to investment, consumption, and financial technology by partnering with various business sectors such as real estate, membership services, mobile games, e-commerce, and distribution. History of your project. NEW IN THE MARKET TO CREATE. HISTORY What’s next for your project? WE ARE EXPANDING OUR PROJECT WITH LISTING ON MAJOR EXCHANGES ,PsuB increased its functional usefulness by allowing it to be used as a payment method in NFT marketplaces. In addition, Tokenomics will be implemented by continuously issuing NFTs linked to the pay system according to PsuB team's ecosystem composition strategy. We will build a multi-blockchain-based platform HUB, issue NFTs (digital art, real estate, game items, PFP³, etc.) through marketplaces, increase trust in virtual assets through PsuB tokens, and create a stable virtuous cycle operation system by ensuring the safety and security of transactions. What can your token be used for? PsuB Token can be exchanged for SuB Point through PsuB Wallet⁶, a private wallet service on PsuB's network, and can be utilized in the real economy through the SuBPay platform within the PsuB Hub. PsuB will expand its service and business area by developing its own wallet service and building the PsuB Hub platform through the advancement and stabilization stages of the marketplace.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 PSUB에서 AUD
A$--
|1 PSUB에서 GBP
￡--
|1 PSUB에서 EUR
€--
|1 PSUB에서 USD
$--
|1 PSUB에서 MYR
RM--
|1 PSUB에서 TRY
₺--
|1 PSUB에서 JPY
¥--
|1 PSUB에서 RUB
₽--
|1 PSUB에서 INR
₹--
|1 PSUB에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 PSUB에서 PHP
₱--
|1 PSUB에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 PSUB에서 BRL
R$--
|1 PSUB에서 CAD
C$--
|1 PSUB에서 BDT
৳--
|1 PSUB에서 NGN
₦--
|1 PSUB에서 UAH
₴--
|1 PSUB에서 VES
Bs--
|1 PSUB에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 PSUB에서 KZT
₸--
|1 PSUB에서 THB
฿--
|1 PSUB에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 PSUB에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 PSUB에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 PSUB에서 MAD
.د.م--