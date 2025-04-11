Pawtocol 가격 (UPI)
오늘 Pawtocol (UPI)의 실시간 가격은 0.00005098 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 12.67K USD 입니다. UPI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Pawtocol 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Pawtocol의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 248.42M USD
MEXC에서 UPI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 UPI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Pawtocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Pawtocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000178133.
지난 60일간 Pawtocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000328159.
지난 90일간 Pawtocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00010459237180252383.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0000178133
|-34.94%
|60일
|$ -0.0000328159
|-64.37%
|90일
|$ -0.00010459237180252383
|-67.23%
Pawtocol 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
+131.86%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners’ purchasing experience, and help veterinarians to deliver better care. Pawtocol is the world’s most advanced online pet community, combining blockchain, AI and IoT technologies to improve the lives of the world’s 400+ million pets. This user-friendly, multi-functional platform will seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, uniquely positioning it to take over this fast-growing, $150B+ industry. Pawtocol’s blockchain technology provides its users cutting-edge privacy and security features, including complete control of their data and the ability to get paid for securely selling it to data buyers. With the help of AI, the platform will offer pet parent’s helpful, personalized guidance with everything from buying treats to providing healthcare. The company’s integrated, NFC-enabled dog tag makes interacting with the platform simple and intuitive, because Pawtocol is for all the world’s pets. One of the most unique innovations of the Pawtocol platform is the Data Marketplace, a first of its kind, peer-to-peer exchange for users to safely sell their de-identified data directly to companies and groups that want to buy it. For users, this means getting paid when someone wants to use their data. For buyers, it means richer datasets, with cheaper price tags. The Pawtocol Data Marketplace represents a revolution in how data flows around the pet industry. But, it also represents another first: a sustainable technology company that more fairly pays for the digital resources it consumes. All of this means that when Pawtocol grows, everyone will benefit.
