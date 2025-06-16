Pastel 가격 (PSL)
오늘 Pastel (PSL)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 245,09K USD 입니다. PSL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Pastel 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Pastel의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 11,83B USD
MEXC에서 PSL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PSL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Pastel에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Pastel에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Pastel에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Pastel에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-46,31%
|60일
|$ 0
|-45,88%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Pastel 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0,00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The next generation NFT focused blockchain. Certifiable authenticity. Permanent storage. Negligible fees. Build, secure, and scale your Web3 ecosystem with Pastel. Pastel Network is a fully decentralized, developer-friendly layer-1 blockchain serving as the preeminent protocol standard for non-fungible tokens (""NFTs"") and Web3 technology. Pastel infrastructure enables existing layer-1 blockchains, decentralized applications, or third-party enterprises to protect creators and collectors. From digital collectibles & media to documents & applications, users and developers are able to certify asset rareness and truly store data forever. Lightweight protocols delivered by interoperable open APIs such as Sense and Cascade can be easily integrated across existing networks. A wide range of Web3 applications can be built directly on the Pastel Network, enabling developers to enjoy the scalable registration features, storage processes, and security of the broader ecosystem. Pastel is managed by world-class developers, cryptographers, and technologists, supported alongside an experienced and extensive network of marketers, influencers, and third-party agencies. Pastel is backed by key stakeholders including Innovating Capital, a prominent venture fund.
Pastel (PSL)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 PSL 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
